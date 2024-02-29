2024 Academy Awards Returns to Luxe Roots

By Parker David Dodge

The stars will shine brightly as ever in Hollywood’s legendary Dolby Theatre at the 96th annual Academy Awards on Saturday, with 2023’s most celebrated actors, directors, producers, and filmmakers in the running for the highest honor in the movie business: an Oscar.

After three years jarred by a pandemic that disrupted production schedules and forced the fashion-forward red carpet into a sterile, by-the-numbers format, the prestigious event returns to its roots as a glitz ‘n’ glam extravaganza this year, delighting fans with an event they can again mark their calendars for!

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), which presents the awards, announced late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel as this year’s host, his fourth time in the role. An Academy favorite since his first run in 2017, Kimmel was perceived by many to have stabilized the ceremony in 2022 after a few tumultuous years.

Though this year’s list of shoe-ins may seem impenetrable, there is a history of surprises under the Academy’s belt.

The Best Supporting category is no exception, with a history of complete shocks that leaves its prediction a gamble.

This year’s Best Supporting Actor is likely between Ryan Gosling’s portrayal of Ken in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Robert Downey Jr.’s career-best performance as Lewis Strauss in “Oppenheimer.” While Gosling initially seemed to be the category favorite, it now looks likely that Downey Jr. will be the one taking home the statue.

The award for Best Supporting Actress seems to be the only true shoe-in the awards hold; while nominees America Ferrera (“Barbie”), Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”), Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”), and two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster (“NYAD”) all certainly hold enough magnitude in their performances to win, accolades leading up to the event seem to favor rookie Da’Vine Joy Randolph the normally comedic actor whose subtle and sensitive performance in “The Holdovers” has already won her an Independent Spirit, BAFTA, Golden Globe, and SAG award.

This year’s nominees for Best Director are overwhelmingly full of talent and prestige. Both Justine Triet (“Anatomy of a Fall”) and Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”) put in stellar work with their films, while Yorgos Lanthimos (“Poor Things”) and Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”) may find their indie fills proving too controversial. Christopher Nolan is ultimately the front-runner for his legendary direction of “Oppenheimer” — a win no cinephile could refute.

In the Best Actor category, Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”) and Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”) seem to be the top contenders; the duo is joined by Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”), first-time nominee Colman Domingo (“Rustin”), and Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”).

The Best Actress category appears neck-and-neck between two nominees: Lily Gladstone for her beguiling work in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and Emma Stone for her raw performance in “Poor Things,” though many feel a win is deserved for Sandra Hüller’s devastating turn in “Anatomy for a Fall.”

Nominees for Best Picture have expanded from the typical five, with ten in contention this year. This year will likely come down to the now legendary standoff between Christopher Nolan’s epic “Oppenheimer” and Greta Gerwig’s criminally under-nominated candy colored hit “Barbie,” with each having already received enough recognition — not to mention award-winning merit — along the way to make whoever the winner is worthy of the honor. Other nominees include Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers,” Cord Jefferson’s cultural satire “American Fiction,” Jonathan Glazer’s sobering Holocaust drama “The Zone of Interest,” Celine Song’s indie darling “Past Lives,” Bradley Cooper’s artful “Maestro,” Martin Scorsese’s Best Picture contender “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Yorgos Lanthimos’ provocative “Poor Things,” and Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall.”

The rest of the categories are a gamble indeed. Best Picture underdogs likely to take home other awards include “Poor Things,” “American Fiction,” “Past Lives,” and “May December.” Fan favorite “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, appears to be in a final standoff with Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Boy and the Heron” for Best Animated Feature (other nominees include “Elemental,” “Nimona,” and “Robot Dreams”). “Zone of Interest” is likely to take Best International Film” if it doesn’t take home the Best Picture trophy. Honorary awards will be given to Mel Brooks, Carol Littleton, and Angela Bassett.

Snubs this year include “Barbie” and “Past Lives” in the Best Actress category, “Origin” and “All of Us Strangers” for Best Picture, and Charles Melton in “May December” for Best Supporting Actor. The Oscar nominee list always causes controversy, and over the years the politics have ebbed and flowed, but this year the AMPAS seems to be stepping up to strengthen its character (though much work remains to be done in the way of diversity).

With a star-studded list of award presenters, a return to luxe form (with a red carpet pre-show that will have fashionistas drooling), and exciting musical performances (yes, Ryan Gosling will be performing “I’m Just Ken”), and a worthy host this year’s Academy Awards will be an event no one will want to miss!

The 96th Annual Academy Awards will air on ABC Sunday, March 10, at 7:00 p.m.

To read Parker David Dodge’s movie reviews on Instagram, follow @ReviewsByParkerDD.