Letters to Editor: February 22-28, 2024

Twenty Being Plenty

Editor,

I would like to piggy-back onto the letter this week asking how hard it is to enforce basic traffic regulations here in the City of Falls Church.

I appreciate the reasoning behind the lowering of the speed limit to 20 mph on most of our streets, (i.e., there is a better chance of survival when being hit by that speed, etc.) but if it isn’t enforced then it does no good. Even the 25 mph on Broad St., and Hillwood, etc. would be fairly safe if it were adequately enforced. As we continue growing and attract more people to our shopping venues, like Whole Foods, I am sincerely hoping that there will be more police presence on our streets. Our city is has very little crime and I don’t understand why our traffic issues aren’t taken more seriously when there are so many pedestrians, including tiny children from daycares that cross our busy streets in groups hanging onto ropes together. I hold my breath every time I see it.

Lastly, there needs to be another light between the one at Cherry St. and Broad, and the 24 Hour Fitness. People take off at well over 25 mph between those two lights.

J. de Vignier

Seeking Virginian Insights

Dear People of the Great State of Virginia,

Hello! I am a third-grade student in Northern Virginia. Our class is learning about the United States, and I will be teaching our school about the state of Virginia. In May, I will create a display for our State Fair that I hope will make you proud.

Although I have gathered facts about your state from books and websites, I think that I can receive the best information from the people who live there. This is why I am writing to you. I am hoping that you would be willing to send me some items to help me learn more about the best things in your state. You might consider sending items such as postcards, pictures, souvenirs, this newspaper article, or any other unique items that would be useful or show your state’s pride. Here are a few questions:

Why do you live in your state? What first brought your family there?

How do you make money? What is your job?

What does your state look like?

What do people do for fun?

What animals live there?

What traditional food/recipes does your state have?

What type of music is native to your state?

Do you have a state athletic team?

What geographic features are unique to your state?

I will need to gather all of my information by the second week of May. You can mail items to the address below. I really appreciate your help!

Sincerely,

Hudson

Mis Campbell’s Class

The Langley School

1411 Balls Hill Rd.

McLean, VA 22101