Benton Seeks to Continue News-Press Legacy

Delivering a stirring call to arms for the preservation of print media, Nicholas F. Benton, founder, owner, and Editor-in-Chief of the Falls Church News-Press, addressed the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Networking Lunch, held at the Italian Cafe. Benton was asked to reflect on the evolving landscape of journalism — and underscore the indispensable role of community newspapers, in particular the News-Press.

Since its inception in 1991, the News-Press has been a steadfast advocate for local businesses and a vital conduit for disseminating information within the Falls Church community. Benton noted the News-Press “was founded on the basis of being pro-business, and to provide a vehicle for advertising for small businesses in Falls Church,” continuing that there has always been a symbiotic relationship between the paper and the Chamber of Commerce.

In an era marked by the precipitous decline of print journalism, Benton said, it is critical to recognize the enduring value of tangible newspapers in an increasingly digital world. With a vinyl record of the Amadeus Quartett as a symbolic prop, Benton drew parallels between the resurgence of vinyl records and the potential renaissance of print newspapers, challenging the prevailing narrative of a digital-only future.

“This is one of the things I stand forthright for: the continued publication of our newspaper in print, and its distribution as widely as possible to everybody in the City of Falls Church, as we have done since 1991.” Benton remarked, “Over 1,700 weekly editions have come out since then — and I think that is important because newspapers are a critical element of community building, city building, and nation building.”

Benton invoked historical precedents, from Ben Franklin’s seminal newspaper in Philadelphia to the pivotal role of newspapers in distributing The Federalist Papers, which he credited as a major contributor towards the ratification of the U.S. Constitution, underscoring the intrinsic link between a free press and democracy.

Benton’s talk comes against the backdrop of mounting challenges facing local newspapers across the country. According to the New York Times, over 2,500 newspapers — about one in four — have shut down since 2005. By the end of 2025, this is expected to increase to one in three. According to Pew Research, the print circulation of local newspapers declined by half, and advertising revenue plummeted over 80 percent, in the five years prior to the pandemic — trends that continue today.

News-Press managing editor Nick Gatz noted that the News-Press confronts myriad hurdles, from inflation to escalating costs of production and distribution, but remains committed to continuing to provide community journalism and a voice to the people.

“We view this as a partnership,” Gatz said, emphasizing that the News-Press prides itself on being part of the fabric of Falls Church. “Without the businesses, without the residents… this doesn’t work.” He continued that, unlike social media and other “big-tech” advertising options, the News-Press can ensure messages are actually seen, at an affordable rate, by local eyes — with a human element typically lost when advertising on digital platforms.

Gatz explained that, in a bid to adapt to changing times, the paper is exploring avenues to expand its digital footprint while preserving its print edition’s primacy. From pursuing delivery to mailboxes via USPS to enhancing website functionality to offering premium membership options, the News-Press is seeking a new balance between tradition and innovation.

Benton emphasized the audience’s role as community stakeholders invested in the future of The Little City’s local paper — one of the last in its kind in Northern Virginia. In an era characterized by uncertainty and flux, the News-Press has stood as a beacon of resilience, a testament to the enduring power of community journalism in safeguarding the fabric of democracy — and Benton’s unshakable commitment to Falls Church.

During a question and answer session, attendees engaged Benton and the rest of the News-Press staff with several questions about the role of the newspaper — and how the community can support its continued weekly delivery.

“How do you convey to young people that a newspaper builds community, when they are on social media?” asked one concerned community member.

Benton responded with a thoughtful reflection on the importance of providing context for young people amidst the barrage of information on social media platforms. He emphasized the role of the News-Press in featuring school news and notes, ensuring that young readers feel represented and engaged in their local community.

“There are an awful lot of News-Press [issues] up at the high school… that kids pick up and read,” Benton remarked. “What you want to do [with a newspaper]… is to give young people a context for observing the information that’s coming to them.”

This reporter echoed Benton’s sentiments, sharing with the audience that a class of fifth graders at Oak Street Elementary recently selected me as their interviewee for a project on LGBTQ+ equality. The students said they read the News-Press every week. “A ten year old is getting to page 24 of a newspaper every week… I think [young people] are reading [our paper].

“I think the trend right now, the comeback we’re seeing, is coming from younger people first,” I continued, suggesting that older generations may have become cynical after seeing declines over the years. “What is a community? You’re not going to get that from MSNBC. You’re not going to get [an answer for] ‘who is [in] my community?” I added, saying that the local calendar, community, school, and business sections “curate” an understanding of the community. “It’s kind of like a chamber of commerce; it’s local, and kind of defines what the boundaries of the community are and pulls it all together.”

As the discussion continued, Benton reiterated the importance of community support in sustaining the News-Press’s operations amidst economic challenges and shifting consumer preferences. He emphasized the need for a positive, community-driven approach to revitalizing local newspapers, urging attendees to advocate for the paper’s continued relevance and impact.

“The key is that everybody in the community gets the paper — in paper [format].” Benton emphasized. “When that newspaper is in your mailbox or on your front porch, you’re much more likely to bring it in, put it on your coffee table… and absorb everything that’s in there. That’s why I think print is so important — and why it will continue to be.”

This reporter added that the News-Press will soon offer subscriptions, offering the community an opportunity to make modest monthly contributions to ensure that “if, for instance, there’s an economic downturn and advertisers go away, the community can ensure a minimum level [of support] so we can keep going.”

Dave Crance, the Chair of the Chamber, shared his personal appreciation for the News-Press, noting that despite living outside the paper’s distribution area, he pays for weekly delivery to his home in greater Falls Church. He also regularly advertises in the paper, and recalled that when he first advertised with the paper many years ago, he tested the ad’s efficacy by challenging readers to bring the paper into his business for a discount. “I was completely blown away by how many people showed up with that ad in-hand.” Crance recalled, adding that no matter what he advertises, from little league events to VFW events, “anything I’ve done with the [News-Press], I’ve heard back 10-15 times from people” that have seen it. “Over the years… I have advertised and stayed with the [News-Press],” Crance continued, “and the main reason I do is that everybody really is reading it.”

“We’re here to support you,” Benton concluded, “and we hope that we’ll get sufficient support in return that we can stay in business. That’s our goal. In 34 years it’s never been easy… but luckily you’ve got three monks up here who are willing to work for nothing (almost).”