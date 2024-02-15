Crime Report: Week of February 5-11, 2024

Larceny from Building, Founders Ave, between January 30th and 4 PM on February 4th, unknown suspect(s) cut a bicycle lock and stole a bicycle from a secured storage area. The bicycle is described as a black Rad Power electric bike.
No Valid Operator’s License, N Oak St, Feb 6, 8:25 AM, a white female, 27, of Stafford, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
Driving While License Suspended, Noland St, Feb 6, 9:33 AM, a black female, 62, of Manassas, was arrested for Driving with Suspended License.
Fraud, Park Ave, Feb 6, 1:52 PM, victim reported transferring money to an unknown suspect claiming to be a police officer with a warrant for their arrest.
Larceny from Building, S Maple Ave, between December 15th and 7:30 AM on February 6th, unknown suspect(s) stole a bicycle from a secured storage area. The bicycle is described as a black Jamis mountain bike.
No Valid Operator’s License, N Oak St, Feb 6, 8:25 AM, a white male, 27, of Fairfax County, was arrested for No Valid Operator’s License.
Intimidation/Fraud, Park Ave, Feb 7, 1:52 PM, victim reported receiving a phone call from an unknown suspect claiming to be a police officer seeking payment for an arrest warrant.
Driving Under the Influence/Refusal Blood or Breath Sample, Brook Dr, Feb 7, 11:34 PM, a white male, 32, of Springfield, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Unreasonable Refusal of a Breath/Blood Sample.
Graffiti, S Washington St, Feb 9, 8:31 AM, a report was taken for graffiti.
Graffiti, Rees Pl, Feb 9, 8:40 AM, a report was taken for graffiti.
Graffiti, S Washington St, Feb 9, 8:51 AM, a report was taken for graffiti.
Graffiti, E Annandale Rd, Feb 9, 9:03 AM, a report was taken for graffiti.
Fraud, Wilson Blvd, Feb 9, 11:15 AM, victim reported unknown suspects using fake money orders to purchase merchandise on January 24th. The first suspect is described as a Middle Eastern male in his early 50s, medium build, approximately 56ft in height, clean shaven, with dark hair and eyes wearing all black clothing. The second suspect is described as a Middle Eastern female, 30-40 years of age, average build, approximately 60ft in height, wearing a light colored dress, with dark hair and eyes. Fraud/Identity Theft, N Tuckahoe St, Feb 8, 11 AM, victims reported unknown suspect(s) impersonated them to withdraw money at multiple banking institutions out of state. Fraud, Park Ave, Feb 9, 1:26 PM, victims reported unknown suspect(s) removing money from their banking accounts. Larceny of Vehicle Parts, Roosevelt Blvd, between 6PM on February 9th and 12 PM on February 10th, unknown suspect(s) removed the driver side mirror from the victim’s vehicle. Shoplifting, W Broad St, Feb 10, 12:15 PM, victim reported an unknown suspect stole merchandise without paying. Officers later located the individual, and the merchandise was recovered. Shoplifting, W Broad St, Feb 10, 3:57 PM, an unknown suspect stole merchandise without paying. The suspect is described as a black male in his 50s, wearing a black jacket and blue face covering.
Larceny from Building, W Broad St, Feb 11, 4:28 PM, victim reported their wallet being stolen.
Shoplifting, W Broad St, Feb 11, 9:31 PM, an unknown suspect stole merchandise without paying. The suspect is described as a white male juvenile.
Trespassing, N Oak St, Feb 11, 11:56 PM, an Asian male, 53, of no fixed address, was arrested for Trespassing.