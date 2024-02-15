School News & Notes: February 15-21, 2024

News-Press Reporter Brian Reach Interviewed by OSE 5th Graders for PYP Exhibition

A TEAM OF fifth graders at Oak Street Elementary interviewed News-Press reporter Brian Reach for their 2024 Primary Years Programme (PYP) Exhibit. (Photo: Brooke Davis)

Last week, four 5th grade students at Oak Street Elementary School interviewed News-Press reporter Brian Reach for their Primary Years Programme (PYP) Exhibition project. Their topic for the Exhibition was “Acceptance of the LGBTQIA++ Youth Community,” with a focus on gender identity. Students asked Reach about his column, The LGBTQ+ Reach, how he gets his information and decides what to write, his background in LGBTQ+ leadership in the region, and his experiences as a Fairfax County Public School student in the 1990s and 2000s.

Oak Street Elementary invites the community to attend the 2024 PYP Exhibition Showcase, March 7 from 5:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m. at OSE. At the showcase, 5th grade groups will present their PYP Exhibition projects, the culmination of months of hard work and dedication.

Mustang Athletics Mulch Sale is Now Underway

The Mustang Athletic Boosters Association’s Mulch Sale is underway! Three cubic foot bags of double-shredded hardwood mulch mulch are priced at $6 each. All orders of 20+ bags will receive free home delivery on March 16 (within Falls Church City limits). Orders under 20 bags, or from outside FCC limits, can be picked up at Meridian High School on March 16.

All proceeds fund the Mustang Athletic Booster’s mission to assist and support the athletes and athletic programs at Meridian High School. Order deadline is March 1 and all orders can be placed at Mustangfanshop.com.

Third Graders Explore Animal Life Cycles at the Natural History Museum

THIRD GRADERS enjoyed a field trip to the Natural History Museum (Photo: Ali Kulman)

Last week, FCCPS 3rd grade classes went on a field trip to the Natural History Museum. Students started their day in the classroom at the museum by playing a board game where they pretended to be a salmon egg while learning about the salmon life cycle. Students played the game in small groups and rolled the dice to see if the salmon “made it” after 3,000 eggs hatched. They learned that only 2 percent of salmon return to spawn. They will revisit animal life cycles during the “Animal Adaptations/Sharing the Planet” unit, coming up in the spring. Students practiced being inquirers as they explored the museum in small groups led by the many parent volunteers. Several parents helped the students be principled learners as they explored the museum independently, enjoying the exhibits of Egypt (mummies!), Mali mud masons, and the many insects, animals, and fossils.

Henderson 7th Graders Embark on Philadelphia Adventure to Explore America’s Founding

SEVENT GRADE Civic students traveled to Philadelphia to visit the National Constitution Center. (Photo: Jeff Buck and Team)

Seventh-grade Civics students recently traveled to Philadelphia to visit the National Constitution Center. The interactive educational experience brought the material from the classroom alive for students, who explored interactive exhibits on the Civil War & Reconstruction, the 19th Amendment & Women’s Suffrage Movement, and the three branches of government. Students interacted with the Founding Fathers in Singers Hall and watched an immersive show about the Constitution’s creation called “Freedom Rising.” They also walked to see the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall to explore the exhibits and participated in a scavenger hunt created by their teachers.

Red Ribbon Week at Mount Daniel

MOUNT DANIEL students came to school dressed in blue and learned about hydration during Red Ribbon Week. (Photo: Motrya Manalac)

MOUNT DANIEL students wore bright colors for Red Ribbon Week while learning about the benefits of eating colorful foods. (Photo: Laura McNamara)

MOUNT DANIEL students stayed comfy while learning about sleep on Pajama Day, part of Red Ribbon Week. (Photo: Amanda Morey)

With a vibrant display of unity and awareness, Mount Daniel Elementary School students and staff alike donned blue attire Tuesday as part of Red Ribbon Week. This symbolic gesture served not only as a visual reminder of the week’s significance but also emphasized the critical message of staying hydrated. The choice of blue, mirroring the purity and necessity of water, highlighted the importance of making healthy lifestyle choices.

Later in the week, students wore colorful clothing to celebrate the importance of eating a variety of colorful and healthy foods from all the food groups. Teachers have taken this opportunity to integrate lessons on healthy eating into their curriculum, discussing how each color of food can contribute to their health. For example, red foods like tomatoes and strawberries are rich in antioxidants, and green vegetables are loaded with vitamins and minerals.

Red Ribbon Week also helped students recognize the importance of sleep, with everyone enjoying sleeping in an extra minute or two and staying comfy all day on Pajama Day. The cozy attire created a relaxed atmosphere, encouraging discussions about healthy habits and the role of rest in overall well-being.

Mount Daniel Students Enjoy Musical Journey with U.S. Army Band String Quartet: From Mozart to Mario

STUDENTS FROM Mount Daniel enjoyed a concert by the Pershing’s Own U.S. Army Band String Quartet (Photo: Nicole Guimaraes)

Last week, students from Mount Daniel enjoyed a concert by the Pershing’s Own United States Army Band String Quartet.

They heard a wide range of music, from composers like Mozart and Dvorak to the “Super Mario Brothers” theme song! Students loved clapping and using their connection sign to show the band they recognized the music.

The Quartet frequently performs at high-level special events at The White House, the Vice President’s residence, and the U.S. Capitol.

Meridian Gymnasts Advance to Regionals

THE MERIDIAN Gymnastics team enjoyed a strong finish early this month. (Photo: Natalie Glees)

The Meridian gymnastics team enjoyed a strong finish early this month at the Dulles District meet. Over the course of this season, the gymnasts improved their team score by 20 points. Senior Alexis West received her highest floor and beam scores of the season at the meet.

Two gymnasts qualified for the upcoming regional competition at Woodgrove High School, with Elisabeth Chang finishing 4th on vault, and Sienna Dawson finishing 7th on vault and 6th on floor.

Mustangs Score All-District Honors and Advances to Regionals with Eyes on State Championships

THE MUSTANGS Indoor Track & Field team began the postseason at Shenandoah University. (Photo: Mustang Athletics)

The Mustangs Indoor Track & Field team began the postseason by traveling to Shenandoah University to take on the Northwestern District. Overall, the girl’s team finished in 8th place with 15 points, and the boy’s team finished 9th with 22 points. The team enjoyed seven point scoring finishers (top six), four all-district honors, six regional qualifiers, and two state qualifiers. This weekend the team will travel to Woodbury Forest to take on Region 3B, with tickets to the state competition on the line.

Top 6 Finishers: Boy’s (4x800m), Joseph Ziayee (1000m), Mateo Ratheau (Long Jump and Triple Jump), Ally Campbell (300m), Girl’s (4x800m), Kaitlyn Henrikson (Long Jump).

All-District Honors: Mateo Ratheau (Long Jump and Triple Jump), Ally Campbell (300m),

Kaitlyn Henrikson (Long Jump).

Regional Qualifiers: Tucker Albaugh (1000m), Ben Berol (Shot Put), Ally Campbell (55m), Lizzy Secrist (500m), Emily Beloe (55H), Kaitlyn Henrikson (55H).

State Qualifiers: Joseph Ziayee (1000m), Ally Campbell (300m).

THE MUSTANGS Cheer Team headed to Orlando, Florida last weekend for the National High School Cheerleading Championship at Disney World. (Photo: Brooke Davis)

THE GIRLS basketball team honored Senior Class of 2024 members Marin Baroody, Tilly Gale, Ava Smith, and Maureen Tremblay at Senior Night. (Photo: Becki Creed)

Mustangs Cheer Team Heading to Florida for Nationals

The Mustangs Cheer Team was Florida-bound last weekend, aiming for victory at the National High School Cheerleading Championship, at the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando.

Their journey represented months of dedication and teamwork, showcasing their spirit and skills on a national stage.

Meridian Girls Basketball Honors Seniors

Meridian Varsity Girls Basketball honored the Senior Class of 2024 at their recent game against Manassas Park, with congratulations to Marin Baroody (#21), Tilly Gale (#10), Ava Smith (#3), and Maureen Tremblay (#25).

Mustangs Clinch Northwestern District Title, Set to Host Region 3B Postseason Tournament

MERIDIAN BOYS Basketball seniors Raden Chaves, Evan Davis, Boston Fitzpatrick, Grant Greiner, Ryan Grubb, and Carey Heard. (Photo: Fitzperfect)

MERIDIAN BOYS Basketball. (Photo: Fitzperfect)

MERIDIAN BOYS Basketball. (Photo: Mei-Ling Fitzpatrick)

MERIDIAN BOYS Basketball. (Photo: Fitzperfect)

With a decisive 74-31 victory at Manassas Park HS on Tuesday night, the Mustang varsity boys basketball team locked up the 2023-2024 regular season title for the Northwestern District. The team had a commanding lead from the outset, with contributions from throughout the roster, both offensively and defensively. Sophomore Will Davis led all scorers with 16 points, while Juniors John Alverson and Jarrett Jardine added 13 and 12, respectively.

On February 9th the team held a “Senior Night,” starting with a ceremony honoring the six seniors on the team (Raden Chaves, Evan Davis, Boston Fitzpatrick, Grant Greiner, Ryan Grubb, and Carey Heard) before their game against E.L. Haynes. The team was led onto the court by Center Evan David who, though unable to play due to injury, energized a large and vocal student section.

The all-senior starting lineup got off to a quick start with a hot hand from Boston Fitzpatrick (including two 3-point buckets), a sweet reverse layup from Carey Heard, and a smooth 3-pointer from Ryan Grubb after a display of terrific passing around the arc from the entire squad. The team was just as dominant on the defensive side with a shot block and steal from Raden Chaves and multiple rebounds by Grant Greiner. With three minutes to go in the first quarter, the Senior Mustangs had worked the score up to 17-5; they never looked back.

To the delight of the raucous crowd, the Mustangs stayed hot, pouring on the offense as the game went on. Other players subbed into the game, bringing defensive tenacity and more offensive spark. In a great display of lineup depth, all 12 Mustangs who entered the game ended up scoring, and the Mustangs hit ten 3-point shots with four for Fitzpatrick and one each for six other Mustangs.

The Mustangs won 83-44, the victory assured by the team’s seniors, who delivered 46 points: Fitzpatrick (20), Greiner (10), Heard (6), Chaves (5), and Grubb (5).

On Friday night the girl’s and boys’ basketball teams will take the floor as top-seeded hosts in back-to-back regional quarterfinals action starting with the girls at 6:00 p.m.

Oak Street Girls On The Run Registration is Open

COACH LISA and her team at Girls On The Run. 2024 GOTR registration is open now through February 27. (Photo: Coach Lisa)

Registration is now open for the Oak Street Elementary School “Girls on the Run” program (GOTR). Using a curriculum that creatively integrates physical activity with life lessons, GOTR empowers girls to develop the confidence and character they need to become strong and healthy young adults.

Registration for the spring 2024 program is open February 5 — 27, and the season will run from the week of March 4 through May 19.

The standard program fee is $185, with military and sibling discounts and financial assistance available for all families.

For more information, visit gotrnova.org or contact head coach Carla Sidhu at carladcardona@gmail.com.

Mt. Daniel’s First Graders Mark 100th Day of School with Creative Celebrations and Learning Adventures

MOUNT DANIELS students participated in a variety of fun activities, including 100 piece puzzles and 100 cup structures, in celebration of their first 100 days of school. (Photo: Julia Noble) MOUNT DANIELS students participated in a variety of fun activities, including 100 piece puzzles and 100 cup structures, in celebration of their first 100 days of school. (Photo: Laura McNamara)

The hundredth day of school is a significant milestone at Mt. Daniel. First graders celebrated their first 100 school days with fun activities including assembling 100-piece puzzles, stacking 100 plastic cups, doing 100 exercises, and learning about 100 animals.

Kindergarten students also participated in various activities, including creating hearts using 100 pieces of confetti, building structures using 100 cups, decorating 100th-day crowns, finding out how many jumping jacks they could do in 100 seconds, and practicing counting to 100 — both by tens and ones. Students were buzzing with excitement and pride!

The 100th Day festivities not only reflected their academic growth but also strengthened their teamwork and problem-solving skills, making the day memorable for both students and teachers.

FCCPS Photo

Join Oak Street’s STEAM Night Next Thursday for Hands-On Adventures

Fifth grade STEAM Night ambassadors are preparing a variety of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) learning activities.

They will be on hand February 15 to lead younger elementary students through the hands-on challenges.

Meridian BSU Hosts Panel on ‘The State of The Dream in 2024’ Featuring Distinguished Leaders

THE MERIDIAN Black Student Union hosted a panel discussion for all students for Black History Month. (Photo: Chrissy Henderson)

The Meridian Black Student Union hosted a panel discussion for all students in the gymnasium during Stable Group — with the theme of “The State of The Dream in 2024.” The whole-school assembly was a unique way to celebrate the history and contributions of Black and African Americans in America. Under the direction of staff sponsor Patrick Garland, the BSU leadership team of moderator Arianna Vargas and organizers Elbetel Kiros, Kate Yameogo, Joyce Tadesse Kassa, and Bethany Michael present the panel, which included William Bates (chief academic officer of FCCPS), Tony Perkins (co-anchor of “News 4 Today”), Nardos King (chief equity officer for Fairfax County Public Schools), Shavon Arline-Bradley (CEO of REACH Beyond Solutions), Donvae Dukes (D.J. education youth), and Eddie Billingslea (Small Business Strategy Coordinator at the National Institute of General Medical Sciences).

After the panel discussion, the BSU leadership team recognized Edwin Henderson as the first recipient of the BSU’s “Keeper of the Dream” award. To conclude the program, the Herndon High School Step team performed.

Watch the panel discussion at youtube.com/watch?v=42rqNh3mQdg.

Over $50,000 in Scholarships Available for Meridian High School Seniors: Diverse Opportunities

Meridian High School has over $50,000 in scholarships available for graduating seniors. Scholarships cater to a variety of diverse interests and aspirations, including specific ones for future careers or majors (such as engineering, music, or math), as well as opportunities for students who excelled in sports, vocal performance, or community service during their time at Meridian. Whether your student comes from an immigrant family, is considering community college, or is pursuing a non-traditional career path, there are scholarship options tailored to their unique circumstances.

Explore the list of available scholarships at bit.ly/FCNP0224sc.

11th Grade College Information Night, Thursday, March 7, at 7 pm in the MHS auditorium

The Meridian High School student services team invites Juniors and their families to attend our annual Junior College Information Night on Thursday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m.

The evening will cover how to build a balanced college list, the contents of a college application, tasks to complete to apply, and more. A streamed option will be available to families not able to attend in-person interested in watching the “live” event. The presentation will also be recorded and posted to the Meridian High School website.