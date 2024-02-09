Meridian Girls Complete Perfect Week, Celebrate Carrico’s 100th Win

After wins on back-to-back nights Monday and Tuesday, Meridian High School’s girls’ basketball team played at home for the third time this week on Thursday, hosting the Warren County Wildcats. Before the game, head coach Chris Carrico was recognized for winning the 100th game of his coaching career back on January 30th at Brentsville, and was awarded a trophy and game ball.

The girls, winners of nine straight and 13 of their last 14, wasted no time proving that they still had their momentum, as they scored the game’s first five points and then raced out to a 16-2 lead. Warren County was able to stabilize the deficit somewhat, trailing 22-7 after a quarter and then going behind by a not-completely-insurmountable score of 35-16 at halftime. Then after it was 41-20 early in the third, Meridian broke the game open with another 12-0 run, removing any doubt that may have been left.

The Mustangs led 57-24 after three quarters and cruised home to a 63-29 final tally, as Ellie Friesen led the way with 16 points. Three other players entered double figures as Nora Stufft added 14, Charlotte Lieu had 12, and Mo Tremblay had 10.

Meridian, now 17-4, will conclude its regular season next Monday at Seton, and then begin Regional Tournament play next Friday. The girls have clinched homecourt advantage throughout that stage of the postseason.