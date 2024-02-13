Statement of Senate Intel Chairman Mark R. Warner on Passage of Supplemental Foreign Aid Package

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, released the following statement on Senate passage of a supplemental aid package to support Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and the Indo-Pacific:

“After months of reckless delays, I’m glad that the Senate has finally passed aid to our partners abroad. Without the loss of a single American or NATO soldier, Ukraine has been able to hold the line in the fight for democracy over autocracy and significantly damage Russia’s military capabilities. Today, we took a major step forward to support that historic effort, prove that America stands by its promises, and put authoritarian leaders across the globe on notice.

“It never had to be this way or take this long. I remain profoundly disappointed that some of my colleagues made every attempt to lead us towards historic failure by reneging on our commitments abroad. Despite these efforts, today’s vote shows that we can maintain our commitments to Ukraine and Israel, deliver sorely needed humanitarian aid to Gaza, and deter Chinese aggression by supporting partners across the Indo-Pacific. Getting this across the finish line is one of the most critical strategic imperatives I have witnessed in my time in government – I strongly urge my colleagues in the House to get this done as soon as possible.”