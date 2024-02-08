School News & Notes: February 8-14, 2024

SING Books with Emily visited an assembly at Jessie Thackrey Preschool. (Photo: FCCPS)

A MAD SCIENTIST teaches Oak Street Elementary students all about forces and motion. (Photo: Jessica Goodwin)

5TH GRADE students present an artifact representing French, Dutch, and Spanish explorers. (Photo: Lauren Carpel)

THE MUSTANG Swim and Dive team. (Photo: Mustang Athletics)

MEMBERS OF THE Mustang boys and girls Swim teams. (Photo: Mustang Swim)

HUMAN ANATOMY students from Meridian recently participated in medical internships. (Photo: FCCPS)

MARY ELLEN Henderson Middle School and Meridian High School Choruses entertained at the Broadway Desserts Musical Extravaganza. (Photo: FCCPS Choral Boosters)

YOUTH NIGHT is enjoyed by young FCCPS students before the Girls Basketball team took on Heritage Pride. (Photo: Becki Creed)

MERIDIAN GIRLS basketball team fought hard for a 48-46 win against Heritage Pride. (Photo: Becki Creed)

MARY ELLEN Henderson band students (from left): Campbell Sharon (clarinet), Kira Yamashita (flute), Jahnavi Radcliff (trumpet), Peter Riegler (trumpet), and Ezra Prichard (French horn). (Photo: Jonathan Mills)

MERIDIAN BAND students. Front row (from left): Anna Goldenberg (clarinet), Bella Villano (flute), Misato Kasumi (alto sax), Hayden Michael (clarinet), Jeremey Katen (clarinet), Megan Carpenter (clarinet), Jane Afsah-Mohalatee (flute), and Stephen Colby (french horn). Front row (from left): Carlos Ortiz (trumpet), Nathan Pritchard (oboe), Christian Hammond (alto sax), Nate Hill (bass clarinet), David Ting (clarinet), Wesley Crawford (percussion), Owen Kummer (alto sax), Jackson Taylor (French horn), and Sam Norton (trumpet).

EVERYONE WORE sports jerseys for “Red Ribbon Week” at Mt. Daniels Elementary on February 5. (Photo: Diane Kidder)

Musical Magic: Sing Books with Emily Brings Storytime to Life at JTP Assembly

Sing Books recently visited preschoolers at Jessie Thackrey with Miss Emily for “Sing Books with Emily,” a singing storytime with beloved picture books based on songs for children of all ages. Emily sang songs from various musical styles and played a Symphony of Silly Instruments, including the ukulele, glockenspiel, and kazoo. You can often catch Sing Books with Emily at Mary Riley Styles Public Library (120 N. Virginia Ave., Falls Church), with her next performance on Saturday, February 24 from 11:00 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. in MRSPL’s lower level conference room.

Mad Scientist Wows Oak Street with Zany Experiments on Forces and Motion!

Oak Streeters recently had an encounter with a mad scientist who came to teach them all about forces and motion. Some of the scientist’s zany experiments included balloon launches, tug of war with a vacuum, and floating ping-pong balls. A few kids got to test out the lift force by riding on a life-sized air hockey puck powered by a leaf blower! The scientist also posed the question: can you make Matter disappear?

5th Graders Embark on a Journey of Discovery: Unearthing New Understandings Through the Lives of Pioneering Explorers

Throughout their PYP Unit of Inquiry, 5th-grade students have been focused on the central idea that “exploration leads to discovery and develops new understandings.” While they studied the French, Dutch, and Spanish explorers who discovered various parts of the world, students also researched, wrote a paper, and presented their findings on an explorer of their choice. The definition of explorer was expanded to include anyone who was a pioneer in their field due to obstacles, innovative thinking, and more.

This transdisciplinary project enabled students to make connections across different content areas (Social Studies and Language Arts) and helped develop their “Approaches to Learning Skills.” This also helps them prepare for the PYP Exhibition, as they create and present an artifact that represents their explorers to their peers, similar to the PYP Exhibition showcase, which will take place in March.

Mustangs Swim & Dive Teams Triumph on Senior Night and Set Sights on Victory in Winchester

The 2023—2024 Swim & Dive team has had a busy schedule this season! On January 26 they celebrated Senior Night with a massive win for both the boys and girls teams over district and region rivals Manassas Park and Brenstville. The Mustangs have 6 Seniors graduating this year: Kyra Gorman, Julia Hall, Matthew Janicki, Jeremy Katen, Lexi Ries, and Alexa Wagner.

Registration Open For Grades 3-5 Choral Camp February 24

Oak Street Elementary students are invited to join Meridian students for a morning of singing and fun! The FCCPS Choral Boosters is sponsoring a “Half-Day Choral Camp” on Saturday, February 24, from 9:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. Registration costs $50 and is available at bit.ly/FCNP0224cb; the first five students to sign up get in free using code “FREECHORAL.”

Human Anatomy Students Embark on Hands-On Internships for In-Depth Medical Insight

Meridian’s Human Anatomy and Physiology students recently embarked on a transformative journey as they delved into real-world applications of their academic knowledge through dynamic internships. These internships, predominantly situated in Falls Church City, provided a unique opportunity for students to gain hands-on job experience and invaluable exposure to various medical-related careers.

Under Ms. Rafique’s guidance, students explored the intricacies of the human body and developed essential professional skills. From crafting articulate emails to engaging with mentors and meticulously organizing their five-hour shadowing sessions, students learned effective communication and time management. The internship experience is further enriched through one-on-one interviews with mentors, enhancing their ability to network and learn from seasoned professionals in the field.

As the culmination of their internship journey, students were tasked with creating compelling presentations that showcase their newfound insights and experiences. Additionally, students reflected on their personal growth, challenges overcome, and lessons learned during their internship tenure.

FCCPS Elementary School Principal Coffee Meeting Dates

On Wednesday, February 7, Mt. Daniel Elementary School (2328 N. Oak St., Falls Church) principal Tim Kasic will hold a Principal Coffee session. On Friday, February 9, Oak Street Elementary School (601 S. Oak St., Falls Church) principal Karim Daugherty will hold a Principal Coffee session.

Information Session February 8 for Student 2025 Galapagos Trip

For rising 9th — 12th graders. Parents and students interested in going to the Galapagos June 16—24, 2025 are invited to attend an informational meeting at the Meridian High School Library (121 Mustang Alley, Falls Church), February 8 at 6:00 p.m. For additional information, contact Megan Rerucha at rerucham@fccps.org.

Sweet Melodies and Treats: Students Shine in Broadway Desserts Musical Extravaganza

On Friday night and Saturday afternoon, students from the combined MEHMS and MHS choruses entertained audiences with songs from popular Broadway musicals. A beautiful array of delicious desserts were enjoyed during the intermission. Everyone left the shows with a buzz from the energy and talent of the young performers!

Mustangs Clinch Thrilling Victory Over Pride: Tremblay’s Late Free Throw Seals the Deal

The Meridian Mustangs girls’ basketball team fought hard and pulled out a gritty 48-46 win against the Heritage Pride last Friday night. Maureen Tremblay hit a key free throw with 5 seconds left to give the Mustangs a 2-point lead, and the Mustangs’ defense, with tough on-ball pressure from Zoe Gale, sealed the victory as time expired. Ellie Friesen led the Mustangs in scoring with 14 points, and Maureen Tremblay had a strong stat line with 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Charlotte Lieu added nine points, and Norah Stufft added eight points while leading the team on the boards with nine rebounds. Marin Baroody also contributed four critical points to the win.

Under the leadership of Coach Carrico, the Mustangs hold a 14-4 record and are in first place in the district.

Graduation Night Senior Spectacular Tickets On Sale

The Graduation Night Senior Spectacular, formally known as All Night Grad Celebration, is a decades-long Falls Church City tradition for Meridian seniors. Parents, the community, city government, and local businesses bring the graduating class a fun, safe, and inclusive party on graduation night, featuring entertainment, music, amusements, and a slideshow of senior memories.

Tickets are currently $30 and available to seniors at https://bit.ly/FCNP0224ss, with the price increasing to $40 soon. Information on exciting volunteer opportunities and more details on the party are coming soon. Reach out to meridianhsangc@gmail.com with any questions.

Local Talent Shines: 23 Meridian and Henderson Students Make Their Mark at District Honor Band

Congratulations to the 23 talented Henderson and Meridian band students who recently showcased their exceptional musical skills in the District Honor Band, a remarkable talent showcase featuring auditioned musicians from Fairfax and Alexandria. Over three days these dedicated musicians collaborated with their peers from District X, performing their final concert at Hayfield High School on February 3. All musicians went through a rigorous audition process earlier in December to earn their place in the band. FCCPS commended them for their outstanding efforts and unwavering determination!

Four High School Musicians Set to Shine at State Band Auditions at James Madison University!

Four Meridian students, who auditioned for the top chairs of the top ensemble, will be auditioning for State Band at James Madison University at the end of February. FCCPS issued a “very special congratulations to state-bound musicians Case Dimock (trombone), Hayden Michael (clarinet), Nate Hill (bass clarinet), and Wesley Crawford (percussion) for their outstanding achievements.”

Parent Coffee Scheduled for Secondary Student Parents/Guardians

Parents and guardians of secondary students are invited to a Parent Coffee, February 15, 1:30 p.m. — 2:30 p.m. in the Library at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School (105 Mustang Alley, Falls Church). Issues impacting the secondary campus and the Falls Church community will be discussed, including pack/stable group, flex/mustang block, insight on disciplinary actions, and more.