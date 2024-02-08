Business News & Notes: February 8-14, 2024

Washington Sinfonietta Concert

Saturday, February 10, 7:30 pm – The local orchestra, Washington Sinfonietta, presents the Romantic Clarinet at The Falls Church Episcopal. The program features Mozart Piano Concerto No. 20 in D Minor with Francine Kay. Youth under 18 are admitted free of charge. Tickets are available in advance and at the door.

Body Dynamics Update

Body Dynamics has joined forces with Movement for Life, Inc. This allows staff to officially become an employee-owned company. There won’t be any changes in the care and employee ownership will provide the space for improved collaboration, ongoing innovation, and even more exceptional care while providing support to spread their model to clinics in other regions.

Grand Celebration of Year of the Dragon

NUE and Chasin’ Tails are holding a Grand Celebration of the Year of the Dragon tonight, February 8, 5:00 – 10:00 pm with an exclusive menu and entertainment for the Lunar New Year. A DJ will be joined by performances by professional singers and dancers, fire spinners, and an Ao Dai fashion showcase by designer Thieu Vy, and dragon dances. There will be Li xi envelopes with extravagant prizes, free play of the animal dice game, offering a chance to win a grand prize trip to Vietnam and 24 million VND spending money or top prizes of $2.4K in gift cards. Tickets are available here: https://nuevietnamese.com/grand-celebration/ . Special dragon-inspired cuisine and cocktails will be offered through February 29.

MIYU Opens at Idylwood Plaza

The Chamber hosted the ribbon cutting last week for MIYU Beauty and Wellbeing with Falls Church City Mayor Letty Hardi and City Council member Marybeth Connelly leading the celebration. Partners Zenia Chouman El Eid and Karen Abouzeid opened in Idylwood Plaza. The name, MIYU, means beautiful in Japanese and it is designed as a tranquil and holistic space. They offer arial yoga, mat and reformer Pilates at all levels, as well as non-toxic, vegan friendly nail care. Two restaurants are slated to open later in the year.

Nominations Open for 2024 Annual Business Awards

The Falls Church Chamber will hold the Annual Business Awards Gala on Thursday, March 21 at the State Theatre where it will announce the 2024 award winners. The community is invited to nominate chamber businesses for the following awards: Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, Company Culture Excellence Award, and Pillar of the Community. The criteria and nomination form are found on the website and here: https://business.fallschurchchamber.org/form/view/31906. Contact the chamber office (703-532-1050) with any questions. Nominations will close at 5:00 pm on Friday, February 23.

HFC’s 4th Annual CareCon Hosted by Lauren & Seth Rogen

Kensington hosts the virtual event, CareCon, a free, virtual event to educate, inspire, and empower Alzheimer’s and dementia family caregivers with support, knowledge, and community. Hosted by HFC Founders Lauren Miller Rogen & Seth Rogen, CareCon is all about celebrating you and bolstering your caregiving journey! Featuring celebrity-studded panels and expert-led workshops, participants will learn about new resources and connections. The event is on Wednesday, February 14, 3:00 – 5:00 pm and registration is at https://thekensingtonfallschurch.com/events/hfcs-4rd-annual-carecon-hosted-by-lauren-seth-rogen/

Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at elise@fallschurchchamber.org.