Community News & Notes: February 8-14, 2024

BELLEN Quellet, Elise Bengston, and Dave Crance at last week’s Chamber Networking Luncheon. (Photo: Brenda Schrier)

GUESTS ENJOY Level99, an interactive entertainment destination opening a Tysons location in 2025. (Courtesy Photo)

KAREN ABOUZEID (left) and Zeina Chouman El Eid (right), co-founders of MIYU Beauty & Wellbeing. (Photo: Federal Realty Investment Trust)

A TEAM OF plungers participates in last year’s Polar Plunge, returning this year on February 17. (Photo: Special Olympics Virginia)

New Falls Church Bishop Ordained for Church of Latter Day Saints

On February 4, David Beck of Falls Church City was sustained and ordained as the new bishop of the Falls Church 1st Ward Congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Bishop Beck will serve with Hudson McKay and Robert Stander as counselors; he succeeds Jeff Jardine who has served for the past five years.

Washington Commanders Shake Things Up With New Leadership

On Monday, the Washington Commanders announced Kliff Kingsbury as the team’s new offensive coordinator, and Joe Whitt the new defensive coordinator. This came just three days after the team named Dan Quinn its new head coach, and less than a month after announcing Adam Peters as the team’s new general manager.

DMV and Virginia State Police Remind Drivers to Make a Game Night Game Plan

With the big game right around the corner, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Virginia State Police (VSP) are urging drivers to make a game plan to ensure a safe and sober ride home.

“You often hear people say ‘the best defense is a good offense’ and when it comes to preventing drunk driving that is so true,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey, the Governor’s highway safety representative. “If you choose to go out and celebrate with alcohol, please make sure you have a plan before you go out, to get home safely. And never drink and drive. We want to make sure that when the game is over everyone makes it home safely.”

In Virginia on Super Bowl Sunday 2023, there were 28 crashes involving alcohol and two fatalities. For the past three years, at least one life was lost in an alcohol-related crash the night of the Super Bowl. Twenty-three drivers were charged with driving while intoxicated on Super Bowl Sunday by VSP Troopers last year. State and local law enforcement will be out helping keep drivers and vulnerable road users safe. VSP Troopers will be increasing visibility on the roads around game time to ensure people can watch and get home safely.

Those caught drinking and driving can face jail time, lose their driver’s license and vehicle, and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, car towing, higher insurance rates and lost wages. Having a plan to get home and making the choice not to drink and drive can prevent all of that.

Things to consider when making a game night game plan:

Designate a driver. Talk with your friends and find a designated driver. If you are the designated driver, take that responsibility seriously.

Call a car. Before you go out, make sure you have the number for a taxi service in your phone or download a ride-booking app like Uber or Lyft.

Buckle up. Just because you made the responsible choice to not drink and drive sadly does not mean others will do the same. Always buckle your seat belt; it is your best defense in a crash.

Host responsibly. If you are hosting, make sure there are plenty of non-alcoholic beverage options and food for guests. If you see someone preparing to drive who you know has been drinking, speak up and help them find a safe ride.

DMV and VSP urge Virginians to work together to make this Super Bowl Sunday a night of zero alcohol related fatalities or DUIs. For more information on how to prevent drunk driving, visit dmv.virginia.gov/safety/programs/drinking.

Falls Church Receives Honorable Mention From League of American Bicyclists

The League of American Bicyclists awarded an honorable mention to the City of Falls Church as a first-time applicant to the League’s directory of Bicycle Friendly Communities. The purpose of awarding honorable mentions is to encourage communities to continue making progress towards becoming recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Community and listed in the League’s directory, which requires a bronze, silver, gold, or platinum rating. A total of 482 communities are listed in the directory, most receiving a bronze (331) or silver (112) rating. Just 34 were awarded gold ratings, and 5 a platinum rating.

This was the first year Falls Church applied, though doing so was in the City’s 2016 Bike Master Plan. This summer, after it was discovered that community groups could apply, Bike Falls Church were able to do so, with input from City staff. As improvements are made to the community’s bikeability, Bike Falls Church hopes to either convince the City to apply, or apply again on the community’s behalf.

Falls Church received significantly lower marks than nearby communities. In Northern Virginia, Vienna, Fairfax County, Herndon, Reston, and Manassas received a bronze rating, while Alexandria was one of two Virginia communities to receive a silver rating. Arlington received a gold rating, the only community in the state to do so.

Arlington was also home to 49 Bicycle Friendly Businesses, the vast majority of the 63 recognized businesses across the Commonwealth.

In order to be classified as a Bicycle Friendly Community the City will need to address several areas of improvement identified by the report card issued by the organization, which also included metrics gathered from public response surveys.

View the full report card at bit.ly/FCNP0224bk.

Polar Plunge to Raise Money for Special Olympics Virginia on February 17

Take an icy dip into the Potomac to support Special Olympics Virginia athletes and win great prizes in the process. The Polar Plunge takes place at Leesylvania State Park on Feb. 17. The event includes music, food and a best-dressed plunger contest. It costs $100 to take the plunge and participants receive the official event tshirt.

“It’s great to see the community come out and raise money for such an amazing cause,” said Leesylvania State Park Manager Kenny Ashdown. “I am delighted that we can host this event at the park and help raise awareness for the athletes competing in the Special Olympics. Bring your friends and family out to this event and make great memories while enjoying the park.” The money raised from this event provides equipment, training and more to over 21,000 Special Olympic Virginia athletes.

Interested participants can register at polarplunge.com/prince-william as an individual or as a team. To learn more about Special Olympics Virginia, visit specialolympicsva.org.

Virginia Independent Higher Education Advocates Unite to Launch Marketing Campaign

The Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges (VFIC), Commonwealth Alliance for Rural Colleges (CARC), and Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV) recently collaborated to produce an integrated marketing initiative, branded as the Virginia Alliance for Private College Education (the Alliance) and focused on the significance of the Virginia Tuition Assistance Grant (VTAG).

This groundbreaking effort aims to enhance the visibility and accessibility of Virginia’s private colleges and universities through a comprehensive public service television, radio, and social media ad campaign, which launched on February 1.

Virginia is renowned for its comprehensive higher education system, which includes a robust network of public universities, community, and technical colleges, and a distinguished collection of private colleges and universities. The state’s 29 accredited private nonprofit colleges and universities are committed to providing an intimate, personalized educational experience. However, the affordability challenge often looms large for prospective students and their families.

“As Chair of the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia, it is exciting to see this collaboration across organizations to advance a positive message about private college education in Virginia. This effort will remind the public that everyone can get a great education at an affordable price,” said Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar, President of the University of Lynchburg and a board member of the VFIC.

The Alliance conceived a public service campaign that encapsulates the message: “With a Virginia private college degree, no ambition is out of reach.” This initiative aims to debunk the myth of inaccessibility and highlight the surprising affordability of private education in Virginia.

VTAG is a substantial initiative by the Commonwealth, offering a $5,000 grant to in-state residents attending a private college within Virginia. The campaign’s primary advertisement, “Texting,” spotlights VTAG and its role in making private college education more attainable. View the video at youtu.be/7q5V5gis0o0.

The objective of the campaign, which will continue for one year, is to disseminate information about the VTAG program and address the perceived affordability barrier of private education.

“The VTAG program is a student-centered program critical to helping Virginia students attend high-quality higher education in the state and close to home. Often, this award is the deciding factor for a student going to college. VTAG helps more students afford a private college education. As a board member of the Commonwealth Alliance of Rural Colleges, I am proud to be part of this important effort,” said Dr. Tiffany Franks, President of Averett University.

Virginia’s accredited nonprofit private institutions, including renowned universities, specialty law, nursing, and pharmacy institutions, collectively offer diverse and rich educational experiences. The full list of participating institutions is available on the Alliance website: VAalliance4privatecolleges.org.

For more information about the Virginia Alliance for Private College Education and its member institutions, visit VAalliance4privatecolleges.org or the Alliance’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/@VAAlliance4PrivateColleges.

Assistance League of Northern Virginia’s Spring Luncheon Tickets on Sale February 15

Assistance League of Northern Virginia’s spring luncheon is just three months away and it continues to add elements to make the event even more enticing. On April 28, the League will present A Literary Luncheon and Fundraiser at the Chantilly National Golf and Country Club. Ticket sales through Eventbrite will begin February 15.

The featured authors — Judith Pearson and Christopher Gorham — will discuss their recent biographies of two women who had a significant impact on mid-century America and beyond. A fireside chat will follow where guests can ask them questions. The luncheon program, which includes a live auction, runs from 12:00 p.m. — 2:30 p.m., and guests can arrive starting at 11:00 a.m. to register, meet the authors, buy their books and have them signed, and review and bid on silent auction items.

Live auction opportunities include trips for two to Dublin, Tuscany, and Costa Rica, and an African safari. Silent auction items include certificates for home contractors, weekend getaways, and jewelers. Proceeds support the League’s many philanthropic programs that feed, clothe, and comfort elementary school students. The nonprofit receives no federal, state or local funding and raises all the money needed for those programs through various fundraisers, especially this Luncheon. To learn more about what the League does, visit alnv.org.

MIYU Beauty & Wellbeing Announces Grand Opening at Idylwood Plaza

Federal Realty Investment Trust has announced the grand opening of MIYU Beauty & Wellbeing located at Idylwood Plaza (7505 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church).

Co-founded by partners Zeina Chouman El Eid and Karen Abouzeid, MIYU’s 2,545 square foot location features affordable luxury services and self-care activities including non-toxic vegan friendly, cruelty free, and safe nail care, in addition to yoga, mat Pilates and reformer Pilates classes. Classes are designed for all levels of experience.

“We offer a tranquil haven and safe space to empower everyone,” said Karen Abouzeid, managing partner at MIYU. “MIYU’s skilled and experienced staff will guide our clients towards self-realization and unmatched confidence, while connecting them with like-minded individuals who share a passion for holistic living.”

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Friday, February 2 at 4:30 p.m. F.C. Mayor Letty Hardi and City Council member Marybeth Connelly will attend.

Alzheimer’s Commission Releases Updated Dementia State Plan

Last month the Virginia’s Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders (ADRD) Commission released the “Virginia Dementia State Plan 2024-2027: Building a Dementia-Capable Virginia,” available to the public at

bit.ly/FCNP0224de.

The updated plan has six goals, addressing state coordination of services, data collection, workforce and caregiver training, care coordination, research, and brain health and dementia risk reduction.

The ADRD Commission made changes in 2023 that addressed the state coordination of services. This effort brought to the table the five state agencies essential to supporting individuals and families living with dementia, including the Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, Department of Behavioral Health and Disability Services, Department of Medical Assistance Services, Department of Social Services, and Virginia Department of Health.

Based on feedback from the 2023 Virginia Dementia Capable Summit and other stakeholders, the commission elevated brain health and dementia risk reduction as a new goal. The plan directly ties in some of its objectives with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Healthy Brain Initiative Roadmap.”

Since 2021, the CDC has granted VDH funding under the BOLD Infrastructure Act to ensure that Virginia’s public health system is increasing awareness of brain health and dementia risk reduction.

“A key element of VDH’s Healthy Brain Virginia initiative is educating and partnering with the public,” said State Health Commissioner Karen Shelton, MD. “As with other organs, brain health is affected by many factors and there are things we can do as individuals and communities to reduce risk factors for dementia. Our work with state, federal, and community partners is focused on sharing these important messages.”

For more information on the Dementia State Plan or other dementia-related initiatives, contact dementia@dars.virginia.gov or the Dementia Services Coordinator at 804-662-9154.

Theatre Washington Announces 2024 Helen Hayes Award Nominees

On January 22, Theatre Washington announced nominees for the 2024 Helen Hayes Awards. Named for actor Helen Hayes, the awards honor excellence in professional theatre throughout the region. Out of 2,005 individual pieces of work considered by the award’s 49 carefully vetted judges, 151 productions were nominated across 41 categories.

The 40th Helen Hayes Awards will take place at The Anthem on Monday, May 20. To view the list of nominees, visit bit.ly/FCNP0224hh. Tell us your favorites by commenting on this week’s News and Notes post on FCNP’s Facebook page!

Tysons Corner Center to Add Interactive Entertainment Destination Level99 in 2025

Level99 is a first-of-its-kind destination for live-action, challenge-based entertainment, craft beverages and farm-to-table dining designed for grown-ups. At Tysons Corner, the company will transform the former Old Navy store on Level 2 into a sprawling space where players can complete challenges in teams of two to six players, compete in large-format “duels” or seek out scavenger hunts and other puzzles — then compare notes, relax over elevated dining, and drink options.

The 40,000-square-foot Level99 will include over 40 rooms where up to 600 guests can be challenged simultaneously, all fueled by a 300-seat taproom and scratch kitchen.

“Level99 offers mental, physical, communication and skill challenges in an open-world format for guests to discover and explore,” said Level99 CEO Matt DuPlessie, an MIT and Harvard-trained Disney engineer whose Norwood, Massachusetts-based production company, Box Fort, designed the Level99 experience. “Whether for date night, getting together with friends or a whole-facility rental for groups or corporate teams, the combination of memorable, active fun, delicious dining and craft beverages has generated a lot of excitement in our first markets of Boston and Providence. We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors from the D.C. area to discover all that Level99 has to offer.”

For more information, visit level99.com.