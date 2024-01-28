Missing Children Alert

UPDATE Missing Siblings are Now Safe

January 29, 2024 — Late last night the City of Falls Church Police verified that the teen and child reported missing on Sunday are safe.

The department thanks the community for sharing social media posts and Falls Church Alerts texts and emails, and to the news media for broadcasting the information. Thank you to Fairfax County Police for their mutual aid, the Virginia State Police for the missing persons bulletin, and to the other organizations and agencies that assisted in the search.

Teen, Child Siblings Missing

via City of Falls Church Press Release:

January 28, 2024 — Summer and Connor Burress were last seen in the 100 block of Rowell Ct. Summer is a 13 year-old with dark hair. She is wearing a blue or dark hoodie with shorts and orange or peach Croc shoes. Her brother, Connor, is 4 years old with medium to light-colored hair. He is wearing a white or light-colored t-shirt, dark blue pants, and dark sneakers.



Please contact Police if you have any information: 703-241-5053 (TTY 711).



The photos below are in the highest resolution possible; is any additional photos become available, they will be posted in a news release. ###



In a photo from today, Summer Burress, a 13 year old female, is carrying her 4 year old brother, Connor



Summer Burress, a 13 year old female, is pictured above in an earlier photo.



Connor Burress, a 4 year old male, is pictured above in an earlier photo.