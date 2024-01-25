F.C. Council Votes Duncan Onto Planning Commission

The Falls Church City Council voted 5-1-1 Monday night to appoint former Councilman Phil Duncan to the Planning Commision after City Attorney Sally Gillette issued an opinion that the action was legal. A question had been raised about a City Charter provision which states that no one from the Council can be appointed to another “office of profit” before a year has passed. But Duncan said he would waive the $100 per month compensation for the position, even though it was noted that that sum could hardly be called means for making a profit.

The “no” vote came from Councilman Erin Flynn and the abstention from Councilman David Snyder.

Duncan, who decided not to seek re-election to the Council after two terms on the Council, said in a statement, “As I understand the City Attorney, for me to be square with the rules, I will this year need to decline the $100 monthly stipend that Planning Commissioners receive for their work. I confirm that I will decline that stipend for all of 2024.”

All other committee appointments were unanimous except for the reappointment of former Councilman Ross Litkenhous to the Economic Development Authority, which was a 6-1 vote (Snyder against).

Other appointments confirmed included Rachelle Dove, Economic Development Authority, David Stile to the Environmental Sustainability Council, Pirouz Khanmalek to the Architectural Advisory Board, Sarah Coughter to the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board, Marsha Hertzberg to the Human Services Advisory Council and Jessica Hegenbart to the Citizens Advisory Committee on Transportation.

