Lock Down Defense Propels Patriots to a 69-60 Win over St. Bonaventure

January 20, 2024. Fairfax, Virginia, the George Mason University men’s basketball team (14-5, 3-3) secured a crucial 69-60 victory over St. Bonaventure (11-6, 2-3) inside EagleBank Arena. Despite leading by 12 in the first half, the Patriots faced a 52-47 deficit with 8:40 left in the game due to an 18-3 run by the Bonnies. However, Mason’s strong defensive effort and an 11-0 run propelled them to a 58-52 lead with 4:12 remaining.

From that point on, the Bonnies couldn’t close the gap, as the Patriots made key defensive stops to seal the win. Mason limited St. Bonaventure to just three made field goals in the final 11:51. This victory marks Mason’s top metric win of the season against the Bonnies, ranked No. 73 in the NET.

Head coach Tony Skinn (’06) expressed his satisfaction, highlighting the grit shown by his team against a formidable opponent. The Patriots held the Bonnies to a season-low 35.6 percent shooting from the floor and 28 percent from 3-point range.

After a slow start in 3-point shooting, Mason improved in the second half, making 4-of-7 attempts. Keyshawn Hall contributed 13 points and eight rebounds, while Amari Kelly added 13 points and seven rebounds. Senior Darius Maddox made crucial 3-pointers late in the game, finishing with 10 points. Freshman point guard Baraka Okojie’s defensive efforts and eight points, along with freshman Austin Ball’s career-best eight points off the bench, played crucial roles in the victory.

With this win, the Patriots boast a 10-1 home record for the season, showcasing their dominance on their home court.

Next up. George Mason hosts Rhode Island on Homecoming Saturday. The Patriots and Rams will tip at 4 p.m. on January 27. The game will be televised on MASN and streamed on ESPN+.

Author nick gatz