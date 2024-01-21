Dick McCall, Former senior State Department Official & Long-Term F.C. Civic Leader, 

Sunday, Jan. 21 — Dick McCall, former chief of staff to the head of the U.S. Agency for International Development (AID) of the Department of State and long-time distinguished Falls Church civic activist, including as past president of the F.C. Citizens for a Better City (CBC), has died.

His passing was announced today by Sally Ekfelt, co-chair of the CBC, Ekfelt posted this today:

“I am sad to report long-time member, supporter, and past president of CBC, Dick McCall died on Thursday. A memorial service is being planned and will be held in Falls Church in the near future. We will keep you posted.”