Mustang Girls Bounce Back With Dominant Win After Tuesday Home Loss

​The girls’ basketball team at Meridian High School had been riding a four-game winning streak entering a busy week of action that included three matchups, two of which were at home. Unfortunately, they dropped the first of those games on Tuesday against John Handley, falling 38-47 in a defensive slugfest. But they fought back to beat Forest Park on the road the next night to the tune of 56-34, earning them a record of 8-4 as they returned home to take on Fauquier on Friday night.

​The JV squad gave Mustang supporters a pleasant start to the evening with a conclusive 38-10 victory, and then the Varsity girls took to the court. Fauquier scored the game’s first bucket, but the home team responded with a 17-0 run to take an overwhelming lead, and they completed the first period ahead 20-4. It would extend to 32-9 at halftime, as the visitors could not find the bottom of the net.

​Fauquier finally started to hit some shots after the break, more than doubling their first half scoring total in the third quarter alone, but the Mustangs kept scoring too, and expanded their advantage to 46-20 with one frame to go. Head coach Chris Carrico gave his bench some run to close things out, and they too were able to outplay their competition, as Meridian earned a decisive 58-23 win.

​Leading the way was Ellie Friesen, whose 20 points included four three-pointers, while Mo Tremblay chipped in with 16. The girls will be back on the road for their next action, next Tuesday as they visit Skyline.

Author Ryan McCafferty