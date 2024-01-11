Police Seek Dog Owner in Biting Case

January 11, 2024 — City of Falls Church Police and Animal Control are looking for a dog that bit an adult on Wednesday, January 10, at about 9:30 a.m. on the pedestrian bridge adjacent to the Oak Street Elementary School in Howard E. Herman Stream Valley Park (601 W. Broad St.).



The person walking the dog is described as a white male, approximately 40 to 50 years old, wearing a dark jacket. The dog, described as medium to large in size with black fur and a longer snout, bit the victim on their upper left thigh. The dog owner briefly stopped to apologize, but left in the direction of the school without giving any information.



The victim may have to undergo rabies inoculations if the dog cannot be located. If you have any information regarding this incident or identity of the dog and its owner, please contact the City of Falls Church Animal Control Officer James Overholt at 703-248-5172 (TTY 711) or joverholt@fallschurchva.gov, or call the City of Falls Church Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 703-241-5053 (TTY 711).

