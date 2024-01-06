Meridian Girls Use Big Third Quarter to Put Away Kettle Run

Meridian High School’s girls’ basketball team returned from its winter break this week, and after starting the year 3-3, carried a streak of three straight wins entering Friday night’s home bout with Kettle Run.

Things got off to a bit of a slow start offensively, as while the Mustangs began the game on a 7-0 run, it took the bulk of the first period to get there. On the plus side, the girls played great defense, and a Charlotte Lieu three-pointer to beat the first quarter buzzer made it 13-2 after a frame. Kettle Run was stingy on the defensive side of the ball themselves and closed to within 15-10 late in the second, before back-to-back timely threes from Ellie Friesen put the Mustangs back ahead by double digits at halftime.

Then Meridian broke things open after the break, with a 17-2 run giving the home team a commanding lead, a lead that would hold at 40-16 after three quarters and then 48-21 at the final buzzer. Friesen hit four three-pointers and scored 14 points to lead the way, while Lieu chipped in with 12.

The girls will remain at home for their next matchup, where they’ll face John Handley next Tuesday night as they look to make it five wins in a row.

