Business News & Notes: November 2 – 8

Best In-State Hospitals

Newsweek has ranked America’s Best In-State Hospitals for the first time. The University of Virginia Medical Center landed the best hospital in Virginia and a number of hospitals in Northern Virginia made the top 10. These include, in order of ranking, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Virginia Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Alexandria Hospital, and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

VPIS Tree Fest

The Village Preservation and Improvement Society (VPIS) is hosting the 8th Annual Falls Church Tree Fest on the patio of Ireland’s Four Provinces Restaurant December 1st and 2nd. This event is a fundraiser and opportunity to raise awareness for nonprofits in the greater Falls Church area. Companies and individuals are also welcome to submit a tree for the charity of their choice. The funds are raised via a silent auction of their tree and the donations raised. To reserve space, email lisavarouxis58@gmail.com with “Tree Fest” in the subject line and provide the name, email address and phone number of the primary contact.

Local Restaurants in Top 10

Northern Virginia Magazine ran an article of the critic’s top 10 restaurants this year and several in Falls Church made the list. These include Ellie Bird at #5 in the Modern American category, NUE at #7 as Modern Vietnamese, and Trio Grille as #10 in the Modern American category. Read more about the atmosphere, service and food in these three restaurants.

In a separate article, Northern Virginia Magazine cited Celebrity Delly among six spots for the best cheesesteak sandwiches. Celebrity Delly offers 10 versions, a few of which are available in the smaller “torpedo” size

Warden to Chair Great Washington Partnership

Kathy Warden, CEO of Northrop Grumman, will become chair of the Greater Washington Partnership in January. She will be the first woman and CEO of a global company to lead the nonprofit alliance. The Greater Washington Partnership, centered in the DC region, promotes economic growth from Baltimore to Richmond.

Lost Dogs & Cats Rescue Foundation Feature

Northern Virginia Magazine published a feature article on Lost Dogs and Cats Rescue. The foundation operates a rescue care center equipped to house up to 100 dogs and 25-30 cats. It currently cares for about 250 animals with fostering and temporary homes. Readers will learn more about Executive Director Dawn Wallace and co-founder Pam McAlwee who contribute a share of the proceeds from five Lost Dog Cafes and her Stray Cat Bar & Grill.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at elise@fallschurchchamber.org.