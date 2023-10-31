Va. Dems Seek DOJ Probe of Youngkin Ballot Purges

Yesterday, Virginia’s Democratic Congressional delegation sent a follow-up letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland calling on the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate the Youngkin Administration’s improper removal of nearly 3,400 eligible voters from the rolls. The letter was signed by U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (Both D-VA), and Representatives Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (VA-03), Gerry Connolly (VA-11), Donald Beyer (VA-08), Abigail Spanberger (VA-07), Jennifer Wexton (VA-10) and Jennifer McClellan (VA-04).

“Earlier this month, the Virginia Department of Elections (the Department) first announced that it had improperly removed about 270 voters whose rights were restored after felony convictions,” the letter reads.“News reports from late last week indicated that the Department had actually improperly removed 3,400 qualified voters. This is over 10 times more voters than initially announced, and the information comes less than two weeks before Election Day and more than a month after the start of early voting. The Department has indicated those affected voters’ records have been sent – and updated – to the local registrars who have then notified these voters via mail; however, it is not clear that these voters will receive the information they are reinstated in a timely manner. Further, the Department noted that 100 of the voters who were wrongly removed have yet to be reinstated and may not be notified of their reinstatement with sufficient time to cast a ballot in next month’s election.”

This follows a previous letter sent on October 6th demanding the DOJ investigate whether these actions violate the Voting Rights Act or other federal laws.

“We reiterate our request that DOJ take immediate action to investigate how these removals happened and what is being done to ensure that those whose names were illegally removed from the voting rolls are informed in a timely and effective manner so that they are able to cast a vote in the November 7, 2023, Virginia election,” the letter states.