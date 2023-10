Two white males wearing dark colored sweatshirts are suspects in a carjacking that occurred on Saturday, October 28 at about 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Ellison Street.

The incident was reported to City of Falls Church police on Sunday. The victim was not injured. There are no further descriptions, photos or videos of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call City of Falls Church Police at 703-241-5350 (TTY 711).