Mustang Football Beats Warren County On Senior Night

It was Senior Night for the football team at Meridian High School this Friday, as the boys hosted Warren County for their final home game of the regular season.The packed crowd was fired up as the Mustangs received the ball first and marched straight down the field, scoring on an Omar Dabbourah rush, and then they forced a turnover on downs from Warren County after the Wildcats had driven into Meridian territory. Alden Harrison capped off another touchdown drive early in the second quarter, and then the defense came up clutch with an end zone interception by Junior Martinez Cruz. The Mustangs were unable to score again before the half, but stopped Warren County’s desperation attempt with a second pick as the period expired.

The team’s ten seniors were recognized at halftime, including Dabbourah, Harrison, and several other notable standouts such as Luke Russell, Martin Kraft, and Matthew Downs. The cheer and golf seniors were also honored, and then the action on the field resumed, with Warren County receiving the kick and getting on the board with a quick touchdown drive. The teams then exchanged punts before Meridian began the fourth quarter by extending its lead back to two scores on another tourndown rush by Harrison, and the defense stepped up with a stop to give the Mustangs the ball back in the closing minutes. Dabbourah found the end zone again for some extra insurance, making the score 28-7, and that would prove to hold as the final.

Coach P.J. Anderson was pleased with the effort, and particularly happy for his seniors who may not have the opportunity to play in front of the home crowd again. “It was huge for them to go out on a high note,” he said.

Meridian will play at Fauquier County next Friday for the boys’ final regular season game, and then watch to see where the cards unfold for the playoffs. The Mustangs, now 4-5 on the year, should qualify for the postseason with a win at Fauquier (and perhaps regardless), but earning a home game will require some help.

