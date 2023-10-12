News Briefs: October 12 – 18

New York Times Reports on GOP Game Plan Memo for Virginia

The New York Times yesterday reported on the Republican Party’s strategy in Virginia in this November’s election and beyond. It reported:

“In 2021, after Republican victories in Virginia, conservative activists were so proud of their work training poll watchers, recruiting election workers and making other attempts to subtly influence the voting system that they wrote a memo called “The Virginia Model.” The memo detailed ways that other states could follow Virginia’s lead in protecting so-called election integrity.

“Now these activists are turning their attention back to Virginia, which is a month away from tossup elections that will decide control of the state’s closely divided legislature and offer both national parties clear evidence of their electoral strengths and weaknesses heading into 2024.

“Every Tuesday night, Virginia Fair Elections, the group that drafted ‘The Virginia Model,’ holds training for poll watchers aligned with its mission and encourages conservative activists to register to work at the polls. The organization also hosts training for new members of local election boards.

“The trainings are permeated by an undercurrent of mistrust in the electoral system: Poll watchers are encouraged to arrive early and insist on being as close as legally possible to election workers, voters and ballot machines; to make sure to inspect those machines; and to look for any evidence of potential fraud.”

Creative Cauldron Wins New Arts Fairfax Grant

Falls Church’s Creative Cauldron performing arts and education organization is the recipient of a FY 2024 Arts Fairfax Project Grant in the amount of $14,435 from Arts Fairfax, which supports local arts organizations providing outstanding arts experiences for the Fairfax community between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024.

The project support grant will support Creative Cauldron’s “Artes Para Todos Celebraciones!” which will provide young people from Spanish speaking families in Title One Fairfax County schools with opportunities to explore drama, music and the arts in a celebration of heritage and culture. This theme will thread through year-round afterschool, improvisational drama and art workshops at Second Story’s “Safe Youth” sites in Culmore, Annandale and Springfield. An original production developed for the Westlawn Elementary Drama Club will dramatize folk talks from Central and South America, through music and dance. Professional musicians with Latin American Heritage will provide a musical underscoring, played on traditional instruments. Performances will be held for students and families.

Grants will expand Creative Cauldron’s award winning programming, including our Bold New Works/Bold New Voices initiative featuring original premieres by women, with an emphasis on women of color. It will also support “Artes Para Todos” programs, which provide arts workshops, camps, classes and complimentary performances to young people from Spanish-speaking households who attend Fairfax County Title One Schools.

“We are so grateful for the support of Arts Fairfax. This funding allows us to provide transformational arts programming that is accessible to all ages and incomes. Our work will connect people of different backgrounds and experiences, creating a space for collaboration, social and economic growth,” said Laura Connors Hull, Creative Cauldron Founding Artistic Director.

ArtsFairfax is dedicated to expanding support for and access to arts and culture opportunities for all of Fairfax County.

AARP Fraud Alert Warns Of Online ‘Smishing’

The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) has issued a warning, in the context of increases in text messages from unknown persons.

“This is particularly concerning, given how effective smishing is as a scam tactic,” the group warns. “The Federal Trade Commission reported $330 million in losses last year to fraudulent texts. We know this is just a fraction of losses, given vast underreporting by fraud victims. With smishing scams on the rise, here’s what you need to know:

“Do not engage with texts from unknown people. Rather than clicking on text links, type the web address you know to be legitimate into your browser. Alternatively, call the alleged sender at a number you know to be legitimate. Also, you can filter out junk texts by updating your phone’s messaging app settings, using call-blocking services through your wireless carrier, or installing call-blocking apps.”

Democrat Sen. Petersen Endorses Only Republican on Fairfax Board

Falls Church area’s State Sen. Chap Petersen, who lost his primary race to Saddam Salim in June, has now publicly endorsed the only Republican on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, Pat Herrity, for election this November.

“Nearly every single race in Fairfax County is uncontested this fall. (By my count, the Democrats currently control 37 of 39 elected offices, even leaving out the School Board). That’s not healthy, especially when the Party has less and less room for debate. We need diverse viewpoints, which means we need to keep Pat Herrity on the County Board,” Petersen wrote this week.