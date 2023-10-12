In Memoriam: James Anthony Thomas

James Anthony Thomas (July 31, 1955 – October 4, 2023) passed away at the age of 68 on October 4, 2023. A lifelong resident of Falls Church, Virginia, James is survived by his wife Joan of 40 years, daughters Jessica (Kyle) and Rebecca, son Ryan, and grandchildren Noah, Lucas, Nathan, Cameron, Claire and Hannah. He is predeceased by his mother, Mary Lloyd of Winchester, VA. James will be remembered as an avid reader of the Washington Post and Falls Church News Press, a Washington Nationals fan, and an animal lover. A memorial will be held on Monday, October 16th at 11am at Everly in Falls Church, VA.

