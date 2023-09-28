Editorial: The Younger Folks Who Led Us

Just as with regional neighbors Arlington County and Montgomery County in Maryland, the City of Falls Church has responded to the national housing crisis with a modest move to modify its “transitional zones” rules to permit some housing types and alternative uses in the sparse areas defined as “transitional” between residentially- and commercially-zoned areas of its 2.1 square miles.

It’s hardly a drop in the bucket, but for all the angst and heartburn it caused here in over two years of haggling, you’d have thought folks were fighting over something much more important. As important as housing is, perhaps the nation’s Number One crisis, actually, the tiny scale our local officials were tasked with handling nonetheless sent a lot of locals into orbit, fearing the worst for their treasured homes. Frankly, it’s an ugly, highly prejudicial and racist history that created the zoning in the wider region that so sharply restricted areas where only single family homes have been permitted. It is not worth rehashing the arguments that a certain segment of the City’s population became fixed upon in what was ultimately a losing cause, by a 5-2 vote of the City Council Tuesday night, except to remark about how unsightly and uncivil it became, especially in emails to members of the Council, bordering in some cases on obsessive mob-like behavior.

Here’s our message to those most arduously involved: Let it go.

Council members were kind in their concluding remarks about the virtues of disagreements in matters of importance. But perhaps it’s a reflection of how angry and polarized our national discourse has become, in general: we found this heated debate sadly over the top coming from certain quarters.

However, most heartening to us in the midst of all of this was the willingness of a younger cohort of our population to step up and speak out. That is, young adults in their 20s and 30s coming to the podium at City Council meetings, including this week’s, to chime in with vigor in support of the zoning changes. These are younger people who reflect the ages and savvy of those who carried the ball for the City staff in supporting this measure, the Planning Department chief Paul Stoddard and this project manager Jack Trainor. In our long history covering all things Falls Church, participation from this demographic, in particular, has been rare at best. But it is, we hope, a reflection of where we’re headed.

Younger adults are moving into Falls Church in greater numbers than ever before, insofar as housing prices allow. They will fill the lion’s share of the efficiency and one-bedroom apartments being built all over town now, and with them are coming values that are more both environmentally sensible and economic development-supportive. They’re intelligent, articulate and favoring “sustainable growth” and the cultural and lifestyle changes that go with it.. Done right, they stand to make Falls Church one of the most desirable destinations in America.

Next up: auxiliary dwelling units. Get ready!

Author Nicholas F. Benton Nicholas F. Benton is owner and Editor-In-Chief of the Falls Church News-Press.