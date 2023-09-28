Community News & Notes: September 28 – October 4

Taste of Falls Church Winners

From Top to Bottom Best Overall Taste: Taco Bamba. Best Menu : Tie with The Falls/Northside Social and Hot N Juicy. People’s Choice: Harvey’s (Photos: Gary Mester)

Falls Church Presbyterian Hosts Small Group Discussions

On September 30, The Falls Church Presbyterian Church will hold small group discussions in their Memorial Hall East Room

Come engage in small group discussions about real world experiences responding to and participating in difficult conversations about identity, race, gender, and inclusion. This non-secular workshop is free and they will use the time to practice how to be more impactful when faced with opportunities to speak up and speak out during unexpected or even planned challenging, critical, conversations. Register here: 2023workshop-sept30.eventbrite.com.

Shepherd’s Center Hosting Pickleball Mixer & Fundraiser

Join the Shepherd’s Center of Northern Virginia for their 2nd annual Pickleball Mixer & Fundraiser. This event will be held at Worldgate Health Club & Spa (13037 Worldgate Drive, Herndon) October 19 from 12:30 p.m. — 3:30 p.m.

Attendees of all playing levels are welcome. There will be a tutorial for beginners, competitive play for advanced players, two golf simulator stations, health refreshments, a smoothie bar, a silent auction, and lots of fun. All proceeds go to The Shepherd’s Center of Northern Virginia (SCNOVA) and their mission to improve the lives of the older adults in the Vienna, Oakton, Reston, Herndon, Dunn Loring, Great Falls, and Merrifield Virginia areas that they serve.

On Saturday September 16th, Greenwich hosted the 27th Annual Greenwich St Block Party, organized by Justine Underhill and Victoria Cortes. The event included the first ever pet parade, and live performance by MHS student Hanah Boesen. (Photo: Justine Underhill)

St James Church to Host Food Drive Soon

Once again, St James Church, in conjunction with the St Lucy Food Project of Catholic Charities, will conduct a food drive on Saturday, September 30th from 10:00 a.m. — 2:00 p.m. It is a drive through donation event located on Spring Street, in front of St James Church. Last year, the church collected 8,400 pounds of food which greatly helped the food insecure population in the area. With the high cost of food, rent and gas many of our fellow neighbors are struggling to provide necessities for their families.

League of Women Voters to Host Membership & Meeting

It’s voting season and now is the time to get involved with the League of Women Voters. Arina van Breda, Director of Voter Registration for LWV Fairfax Area, will talk about voter registration opportunities and training to help jump right in. Held on Thursday, October 5 at the Falls Church Community Center on the 2nd floor Art Room.

The Annual Nun Fun Run was held on September 16. This event raises money for the IHM Sisters retirement home. (Photo: Bethany Scully)

Grace Christian Academy Awarded Community Grant

Grace Christian Academy was awarded a $1,000 Community grant through Walmart’s Tysons Corner store #5936. The funds will be used to equip a new pickleball P.E. program.

“Pickleball aligns with our school’s physical education goals,” said Assistant Principal Jacob Price. “It improves eye-hand coordination and balance and supports healthy hearts. Pickleball is inclusive and focuses on strategy and team building. We could not offer this program without the generosity of Walmart/Sam’s Club and their Community Grant program.”

NVSO Opening Day Has Record Turnout

“The opening ceremonies of the 2023 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics was a rousing success,” said Riley Geary, NVSO Vice Chair. Arlington County Board Chair Christian Dorsey welcomed the senior athletes to Arlington and wished them “Good Luck” in their track events which followed the opening ceremonies at the Thomas Jefferson Community Center.

Vice Chair Geary said, “In addition to having the largest number of participants overall this year, the track events produced 20 plus broken records.” Other events held the first week of competition in various venues throughout Northern Virginia included ERG rowing, diving, tennis, 10 pin bowling, Wii bowling, eight and nine ball pool, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, croquet, Mexican train dominoes, Sudoku, rummikub, swimming, scrabble, cornhole toss and Mah Jongg. Geary said he expects the second week of events will “produce even more records broken.” The second week of events includes more field events, racquetball, mini golf, line dancing, disc golf, canasta, bocce, horseshoes, pickleball, 9 hole, 3 par golf, table tennis, basketball skills, 5K trail race, orienteering and 10K and 20 K cycling.

Annual Plein Air Festival Brings Art to Falls Church

A sign of fall when plein air artists are seen around Falls Church participating in the Falls Church Arts Plein Air Festival scheduled for Saturday September 30 at City Hall. Artist Brian Aburano painted the sycamore trees on Park Avenue. Photo: Keith Thurston

Artists from across the region gathered in historic Falls Church when the 2023 “Scenes in the City” Plein Air Festival began on September 15. This unique event celebrates the art of plein air painting where artists work quickly outdoors to capture the ever-changing light and atmosphere.

Artists can register at https://fallschurcharts.org. To enter the competition, participants must have their canvas or papers stamped. Stamps may be obtained during business hours from September 15-29 at Falls Church Arts gallery at 700-B West Broad Street or Art and Frame of Falls Church at 307 East Annandale Road.

The event concludes on Saturday, September 30 when art entered in the competition is judged beginning at 8 a.m. From 8 — 11 a.m., a Quick Draw competition, open to all levels and all ages, will take place.

F.C. & Arlington County to Host Expungement Clinic

Arlington County and the City of Falls Church will host an expungement clinic on Saturday, September 30 from 10:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. at The Arlington Presbyterian Church (918 S. Lincoln St., Arlington).

The filing fee coverage is $91, and will be covered on a first-come, first-serve basis while funds last. People are encouraged to bring Warrant of Arrest or Final Disposition for each charge sought to be expunged. Criminal records must consist of Arlington County/City of Falls Church charges to expunge in this jurisdiction. If one has not pre-registered, please arrive no later than 10:30 a.m. to complete initial paperwork.