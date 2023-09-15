Business News & Notes: September 14 – 20

AIA Features Local Architect

Robert E. Beach, of Robert E. Beach Architects LLC, received coverage in American Institute of Architects (AIA) Northern Virginia Newsletter. The recognition was for designing the Turning Point Suffragist Memorial and Gardens, the first national memorial designed to commemorate the American Suffragist Movement. The memorial embraces the site’s history, character, and context through form, symbolism, and representative elements. It is in Lorton adjacent to the workhouse where the women were imprisoned. The newsletter link is: conta.cc/3P8bro5.

Best Local Oyster Happy Hours

DC Eater has several Falls Church restaurants in their guide to the best oyster happy hours. Dogwood Tavern was hailed for the Tuesday Raw Bar night where oysters are $1. It also noted their deals on steamed Alaskan snow crab legs, peel-and-eat shrimp, and white wine-steamed mussels. Chasin’ Tails was featured for their $1 oysters sold in sets of six on Mondays and Tuesdays, and 50-percent bottles of wine. Open Road was also highlighted for $1 oysters on Tuesday nights by the dozen or half-dozen from 4:00 p.m. to close.

Hilton Garden Inn Welcomes Honor Flight

The Hilton Garden Inn is hosting the San Antonio Honor Flight tomorrow, Friday, September 15 around 5:00 p.m. The public is invited to join them, welcoming the veterans as they arrive at the hotel by bus. The hotel is hosting a buffet dinner for them at 6:30 in the ballroom.

Open House: Art and Frame of Falls Church

Art and Frame of Falls Church is hosting an Open House on September 17, 1:00 – 4:00 pm at 307 East Annandale Road. The Open House features exhibits in The Eileen Levy & Andrzej Żmudzki Art Gallery and studiosat307 with over forty artist studios. Note the new address and ample parking is available. For more information visit the link.

The Arc Hosts an Open House

The Arc of Northern Virginia is hosting an Open House on Tuesday, September 19th, 4:00 – 7:00 at their new office. The Arc moved to the 3rd Floor of the Venture X office facility at 3060 Williams Drive, Suite 300, Fairfax. This is the CareFirst Building, near the former space. The public is invited to tour the office and learn more about their programs, services, and advocacy for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities of all ages and their families. Meet community members and businesses while enjoying light refreshments.

Fair for Employers & Job Hunters

Northern Virginia Community College hosts the Fall 2023 job and internship fair at the Alexandria Campus on Wednesday, September 20, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The fair will connect students and alumni with employers. Employers and organizations from all career fields are welcome to participate in person at the AFA building. Applications are open and more information is available via the link: calendar.nvcc.edu/event/fall_2023_part_time_job_paid_internship_fair

Government Contracting Certification

The SBA has recently taken over the certification of Veteran Owned Small Business/Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB/SDVOSB) for set aside opportunities with the government. The Virginia Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is hosting a class on Wednesday, September 20, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. to walk those pursuing certification through the application process. Participants will learn where to access the portal, how to manage the required data, learn what documents are needed and the eligibility guidelines. Lisa Wood of Virginia PTAC and George Mason University is the speaker. There is no fee, and the meeting link will be shared upon registration: clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=140430037