Fairfax County Fire and Rescue assist in putting out a garbage fire on Wilson Blvd. near Peyton Randolph Dr. on Tuesday after it caught fire inside of the trash truck that was carrying it. (Photo: FCPD social media)

The garbage inside a trash truck caught fire near the intersection of Wilson Blvd. and Peyton Randolph Dr. Tuesday afternoon, causing Wilson Blvd. to be shut down while Fairfax County Police assist Fire and Rescue to clear the burning debris.

Photos released by FCPD, included here, suggest that the fire has now been put out, but the area should still be avoided, FCPD says.

Author Brian Reach