School News & Notes: September 14-20, 2023

FOR FOOD NEIGHBORS helped certain Fairfax City Public Schools by filling red bags with food items . (Photo: Paula Prettyman)

Students Rewarded for Positive Behavior

Henderson opened their PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) Store, the “MEH Market,” for the first time last week. Teachers positively reinforce students by awarding them Bark Bucks when they demonstrate IB (International Baccalaureate) Learner profile traits and safe, respectful, and responsible behaviors during the school day. The IB Learner Profile implies a commitment to help all school community members learn to respect themselves, others, and the world around them.

MHS Honors 9/11 With Unique Display

In a touching tribute to the victims of the September 11 attacks, a special American flag-shaped display has been unveiled at the Mustang Stadium created by Meridian senior Lucas Hollinger. Everyone who tragically lost their life on 9/11/01 is remembered in the American flag-shaped display.

The display took months of planning and organization. From coding to creating individual name cards to the printing, cutting, and mounting of the names to mathematically calculating the size and distance of each name, Lucas did it all.

MHS to Host Tag Day Soon

This year, the Meridian High School musicians will go to New York from April 1 to April 3. The wind ensemble has been selected to play at Carnegie Hall and the rock band and symphonic students will play in Brooklyn with an arts high school. To help fund their performance trip, Meridian musicians, the “Red Shirts,” will perform their way across Falls Church City for their annual TAG Day fundraising event which will be held on September 23 from 9 a.m. to noon.

FCCPS School Board to Hold Office Hours

FCCPS School Board Chair Laura Downs and Vice-Chair Tate Gould will hold “office hours” at Cuates Grill (502 W Broad St) on September 19, from 6:00-8:00 pm. Parents, students, teachers, staff, and community members may drop by to ask questions and offer feedback in a casual environment.

Girls Volleyball Invites All to Breast Cancer Game

Meridian High School Girls Volleyball will host a Dig Pink Game on Thursday, October 5th, to raise funds for the Side-Out Foundation supporting people with Metastatic Breast Cancer.

This game will be a pink out, so order a pink shirt by this Saturday, September 19th on customink.com/fundraising/join-meridian-mustang-volleyball-and-support-the-side-out-foundation.

Food for Neighbors Benefits FCPS

On Saturday, September 9, neighbors filled red bags with food items from a grocery list, then taking them and sorting them at Jackson Middle School. This operative benefitted four nearby Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS): Jackson Middle School, Justice High School, Falls Church High School and Annandale High School.

27 volunteer drivers picked up from 300 homes, and 75 volunteers sorted the food and loaded it for the schools.