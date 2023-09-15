Update from Vice Mayor Letty Hardi

Dear Friends,

Fall is in full swing, with busy weekends coming up. Two events of note this weekend amidst your soccer games and apple picking: 1) let’s celebrate Welcoming Week with a Welcoming Falls Church fundraiser on Saturday and 2) learn from a great speaker from Pew on his groundbreaking research on housing and affordability at the Falls Church Forward meeting on Sunday. Speaking of housing, read on for good news on housing initiatives and an update on student enrollment based on data published this week. The latter was discussed in a School Board meeting, but I often field questions about enrollment and housing, so I’ll continue to share information when it’s available.

Also if you’ve seen the yard signs, campaign season is afoot! While early voting starts next week – endorsements, candidate forums, and voter guides are just starting to trickle out. I’m thrilled to announce that I’m once again endorsed by the Sierra Club, as environmental sustainability is a key priority for me. I encourage you to learn more as resources become available before you head to the polls.

A final scheduling note – thanks for your patience while I juggle a busy season. I’ll be holding my next office hours next Wednesday, September 20 at 12 pm at Mr Brown’s Park. You’ll also be able to catch me the following weekend at the Fall Festival; we’ll have a spot to meet the City Council next to the Cherry Hill Barn. City Council meetings resume on Tuesday, September 26 (due to Yom Kippur) with a final vote on T Zones.

Best,

Letty