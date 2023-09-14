Mustang Field Hockey Rolls On, Volleyball Earns First Win

MUSTANG GIRLS VOLLEYBALL picked up its first win of the season, earning a victory over Faquier last Thursday evening. (Photo: Katie Rosenbusch)

Another week of sports has gone by at Meridian High School, and with it another week of mostly positive results. Let’s take a look at how each team fared.

The football team was off this past week and will return to action at Thomas Jefferson this coming Thursday. That leaves girls’ field hockey as the big headliner, as they continued their dominant ways with a 6-0 victory over Sidwell Friends on Thursday after their Tuesday matchup at Liberty-Bealeton was canceled. They have outscored their opponents by a combined 26-0 in five games this year, obviously all win.

On another positive note, the girls’ volleyball team picked up its first win, earning a hard-fought victory over Fauquier in five sets on Thursday evening. They lost 3-0 at Dominion the previous night, which had dropped them to 0-6 before picking up the long-awaited win, and they’ll now look to maintain the momentum into a busy week in which they play at home against Manassas Park on Monday and then go on the road to play Brentsville on Thursday.

Cross country was also in action over the weekend, playing in the Great Meadows Invitational against dozens of other schools. The girls’ team placed 23rd overall while the boys were 15th, with Lydia Stugrill (74th) and Tucker Albaugh (41st) leading the way individually, while Joseph Ziayee (43rd) also ranked in the top 50 for the boys.

Golf was set to compete in a meeting at Fauquier this past week but it was canceled. They’ll have a pair of matchups this week, though, playing at the Shenandoah Valley Invitational on Tuesday and at Hidden Creek on Thursday.

Finally, competitive cheer is still a few weeks away from beginning its season at the end of September.

Author Ryan McCafferty