Crime Report: September 4 – 10

Shoplifting, S Washington St, Sept 5, 12:44 AM, five males in their 20’s and 30’s took items of value without paying. Three of the suspects were described as 1) wearing a black shirt with white stripes on the shoulder area, light colored pants 2) dressed in a green or blue polo shirt, with blue jeans, and 3), was dressed in a blue and red soccer jersey, with white letterings that read “TIGO”, and black pants.

Shoplifting, Hillwood Ave, Sept 6, 3:29 PM, unknown female suspect took items of value without paying. Suspect described as wearing an orange headscarf, blue shirt, blue jeans, glasses, and a facemask.

Wire Fraud, Little Falls St, Sept 6, 6:21 PM, an incident of wire fraud was reported.

Trespass, S Washington St, Sept 6, 9:18 PM, a male, 44, of no fixed address, was issued a summons for trespass.

Larceny from Vehicle, W Broad St, Sept 7, between 6:30 PM and 7:15 PM, unknown suspect(s) broke the rear passenger side window of a Range Rover and took items of value.

Shoplifting, S Washington St, Sept 9, 12 PM, two young males took items of value without paying. One suspect described as 5`05, 150 lbs, wearing a dark grey hoodie, black shorts, long black hair (pulled back), with a black drawstring backpack. The second suspect is described as 5`05, 125lbs, wearing a red sweatshirt (with white writing), black medium length hair, black sweatpants, with one leg up, and black and white high top sneakers.