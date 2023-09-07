Crime Report: August 28 – September 3

Attempted Carjacking, S Washington St, Aug 28, a resident exiting his vehicle was confronted by an unknown suspect who demanded his car. Victim pushed the suspect away at which point the suspect exited the garage and headed northbound on S Maple Ave. Suspect described as a male with brown short hair wearing a black flannel shirt. On Aug 30 at 4:43 PM, a male, 25, was arrested for the attempted carjacking.

Larceny from Building, Chanel Ter, August 29, unknown suspect took unattended items of value. Suspect described as a male, 6 ft., red shirt, black shorts, bald.

Trespass, Wilson Blvd, Aug 29, a male was issued a summons for trespass.

Larceny from Building, S Maple Ave, Aug 23 and Aug 30, unknown suspect(s) removed a secured bicycle from a parking garage. Bike described as a black Berlin Rad commuter bike.

Shoplifting, W Broad St, Aug 27, 2:32 PM and Aug 31, unknown suspect entered an establishment and took items of value without paying. Suspect described as a male wearing a black t-shirt, a black do-rag, black pants, a black hand brace and grey shoes with a white line on the side. Items totaled over $1,400.

Trespass, Wilson Blvd, Sept 1, a male was issued a summons for trespass.

Drunk in Public, S Washington St, Sept 3, a male was arrested for drunk in public.

Attempted Robbery, Wilson Blvd, Sept 3, unknown suspect, described as a male, wearing a red hat, white frame sunglasses, black shirt, black pants, white sneakers was in the process of shoplifting when confronted. He then assaulted the employee. Investigation continues.

Drunk in Public, Hillwood Ave/Meadow Ln, Sept 3, a male, 31, was arrested for being drunk in public.