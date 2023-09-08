Field Hockey Stays Hot, Football Earns Needed Win at Meridian

The calendar has turned to September, and week two is in the books for the Meridian Mustangs and their fall athletic squads. This week the football team was able to bounce back from its 44-0 shellacking at the hands of McLean by beating Dominion 14-0 on a much more pleasant Thursday evening, moving to 1-1 on the year. They’ll have this week off before playing their next several games away from home.

Field hockey continued its winning ways by beating Thomas Jefferson 6-0 in its only matchup of the week on Tuesday night, moving to a perfect 4-0 for the season and continuing its streak of not giving up a single goal thus far. They’ll play at Liberty-Bealeton this Tuesday as they look to carry their momentum with them on the road.

Boys’ and girls’ cross country squads kicked off their seasons with wins over Kettle Run, with the boys led by Tucker Albaugh’s third place overall finish and the girls led by Lydia Sturgill’s runner-up individual effort. (Photo: Mustang Athletics)

Meanwhile, both the boys’ and girls’ cross country squads kicked off their seasons with wins over Kettle Run this past week, the boys led by Tucker Albaugh’s third place overall finish and the girls led by Lydia Sturgill’s runner-up individual effort. The boys placed eight runners in the overall top 15 while the girls had seven, and both teams will be back in action this coming Saturday when they compete in the Great Meadows Invitational.

Volleyball, unfortunately, continues a disappointing start to the year as the girls lost both matchups this week, falling 3-1 at Osbourn Park on Monday and then losing 3-0 to Warren County on Tuesday. They’ve yet to win a game, but thankfully, there is still plenty of season left to turn it around.

Golf was set to compete against Fauquier and John Handley at Fauquier Springs last Thursday, but that match was sadly canceled. Their next action will now come on September 12th at Shenandoah Valley, against Skyline.

Finally, competitive cheer, as stated last week, will not be in action until September 27th.

Best of luck to all Meridian teams this week!

Author Ryan McCafferty