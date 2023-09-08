F.C. Planning Commission Recommends T-Zone Changes in Marathon Meeting

By a 4-2 vote, the Falls Church Planning Commission after a marathon 3.5 hour session Thursday night voted 4-2 to recommend changes in the City’s transitional zone rules aimed at encouraging more diverse housing options in the City. The recommendation will now come to the City Council that will make a final determination on the matter, almost two years into the deliberative process, at its Monday, Sept. 11 meeting.

Voting to recommend the changes last night were Planning Commission chair Tim Stevens, Andrea Caumont, Robert Puentes and Sharon Friedlander. Voting ‘no’ were Brent Krasner and Derek Hyra.