Business News & Notes: September 7 – 13

Avalon/VIGEO

Avalon Physical Therapy, winner of the Best in Falls Church, Physical Therapists, has announced a rebranding and is now known as VIGEO Physical Therapy. The name is Latin for ‘strong’. The location and contact information remains the same.

Fulcrum

Fulcrum celebrates its 10th Anniversary by introducing a new name and tagline, “Fulcrum Residential –Your Home Team for Real Estate Results.” The team is growing and the company is expanding to new markets in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. The mission remains the same: guiding clients to financial success.

Workshop on Starting a New Business

Tuesday, September 12, 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) presents Entrepreneurship 101: Starting a New Business. A panel of small business experts lead an interactive in-person workshop on how to start your own business. The fundamentals will be covered with steps to registering a business, permitting requirements, business feasibility and business plan basics, business certifications, financing options and government resources. The workshop is free, but registration is required. Contact BusinessDiversity@fceda.org for more information.

Northern Virginia Mental Health Foundation 30th Anniversary

The Northern Virginia Mental Health Foundation celebrates its 30th Anniversary Saturday, September 9 with a special reception with speakers Delegate Marcus Simon and Daryl Washington, executive director of Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board. The event runs 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at PRS (10455 White Granite Drive Suite 400, Oakton).

Scramble Expansion

Scramble plans to open a site in Shirlington in 2024. The approval time was cut largely by replacing an existing gym. The Scramble gym will focus on physical activity for early toddlers, pre-K, elementary and youth up to 18 years old. For older youth and adults, a parkour obstacle course will challenge balance, strength, coordination, and physical endurance. For children five to seven years old, there will be a separate obstacle course within a safety frame. There will also be a huge parkour area to allow individual skills to be tested or a course designed to challenge friends. Toddlers up to four years old will have their own parkour area to encourage them to try out their physical skills. Finally, for infants and pre-toddlers, there will be a more familiar sensory play area. Scramble currently operates sites in Falls Church and Alexandria.

New Hours for Preservation Biscuit

September is National Biscuit Month and Preservation Biscuit announced it is now open on Tuesdays. It’s now open seven days a week. Preservation Biscuit celebrates the month featuring the creations of the Biscuit Battle finalists on the menu as they compete for the winning “chef.”

Intellectual Property Fundamentals

The Virginia Small Business Development Center (SBDC) presents this free webinar in collaboration with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Learn about patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets. Go a step further and learn how to protect your IP. Harry Kim, a Special Program Examiner in the International Patent Legal Administration (IPLA) of the USPTO is the speaker. The session is Tuesday, September 12, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. and the Zoom link will be shared upon registration, available at clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=900430036.