School News: September 7 – 13

Support MHS Football, Buy a Restaurant Card

The Meridian football team is selling restaurant discount cards that work in and around Falls Church City, including the Mosaic District. This year, there are also laser tag games included at UltraZone. The cards are $25 and work until August 1, 2024. They are fundraising for some new practice and safety equipment.

Run for the Schools Registration Now Open

Join 800+ community members on Sunday, September 24 to run/walk through the heart of Falls Church City. Age group prizes and family events will be offered — fun for all ages and abilities.

Online registration is open through Wed., September 20 and one can register in person on Friday, September 22 at Meridian High School, on Saturday, September 23 at the Falls Church Festival or the morning of the race for all you super-procrastinators.

Funds raised from this event will go towards SuperGrants, Teacher Training Grants, ESOL and Special Education programs.

OSE Boys Run Club Registration is Open

Let Me Run is a nonprofit wellness program that inspires boys to be themselves, be active, and belong. With a comprehensive curriculum that applies the power of running, the program encourages boys to develop their psychological, emotional and social health, in addition to their physical health.

Registration at Oak Street Elementary is now open for grades 3, 4, and 5. Fall season starts on September 20, meets Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:15 a.m. for an hour and fifteen minutes, and ends with a 5K race on November 5. Visit LetMeRun.org to learn more and register.

Six FCPS High Schools Among Best in the State

In U.S. News & World Report’s annual state and nationwide assessments of public high schools, six Fairfax County public high schools ranked in Virginia’s top ten.

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST) remains the top magnet school in the country and moved up two spots to become the fourth-ranked STEM school in the country. TJHSST also ranked as the top high school in the Washington, D.C., area.

Two Meridian students (center) took part in an international symposium in South Korea. (Photo: Carey Pollack, Mary Jo West)

Global Partnerships: Mustangs in South Korea

This summer, the Ministry of Education from South Korea invited Ms. Mary Jo West and two students who had taken part in prior global collaboration projects to participate in an international symposium on sustainability with over 40 students from South Korea and 16 students from eight other countries. Aidan Harper and Carlos Ortiz attended, representing the United States, and Ms. Carey Pollack, funded through the FCEF. Carlos presented an overview of this musical project at the symposium with fellow collaborators from SGHS.

Oak Street Principal Coffee Tomorrow

Connect with other parents and meet Principal Karim Daugherty, Assistant Principal Carrie Checca, and PYP Coordinator Lauren Carpel on Friday, September 8 at 9:30 a.m. in the Oak Street Family Resource Center.

Four MHS Students Recognized by CB

Four Meridian students earned national recognition by the College Board National Recognition Program Award. Awardees (as of August 17) at Meridian High School are: Alessio Azimipour: NHRA, National Hispanic Recognition Award; Bethany Michael: NAARA, National African American Recognition Award; Jack Freas: NHRA, National Hispanic Recognition Award; Mateo Ratheau: NHRA, National Hispanic Recognition Award.

Leading ‘the Charge’ in E-School Bus Transition

Earlier this year, Falls Church City Public Schools began the transition of its school buses from diesel to electric. CBS News is out this week with a story about that move to combat climate change and reduce noise pollution. Last month, reporter Skyler Henry accompanied FCCPS driver Charles Washington aboard EV21 on one of his routes to see for himself and share with the nation.