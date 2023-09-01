Fall Sports Underway at Meridian, Field Hockey Off to Fast Start

The fall sports season at Meridian High School has officially begun, with football, field hockey, volleyball, and golf all seeing action this past week. The opening week brought some mixed results for the various Mustang squads, but thankfully, all teams have plenty of time to improve throughout the year.

The most anticipated event of the week was Friday night’s football game against McLean, which ended up being a 44-0 blowout loss that was interrupted by weather multiple times. Needless to say the boys are looking forward to hosting Dominion this Thursday, as they’ll try to start fresh and put that one behind them.

On the bright side, field hockey has come out of the gates firing on all cylinders, with the girls picking up 4 home wins against Wakefield, Kettle Run and Thomas Jefferson.

Volleyball, unfortunately, has struggled to start off the year as they dropped all five of their matchups, losing at home to Kettle Run on Monday and to Wakefield on Thursday while also falling on the road to John Handley on Wednesday. They’ll play at Dominion on Wednesday.

Golf’s season has already been in action for about a month, and has been going very well. Last week, the team played in a tournament against Skyline and Warren County at Manassas Park, defeating both of them as they won by nine strokes. They’ll face off against Fauquier and John Handley today at Fauquier Springs Country Club.

Both the boys’ and girls’ cross country teams will see their first action of the season this week as well, both playing in tournaments on Wednesday. The boys will play at Nokesville Park against Kettle Run and Millbrook, while the girls will face those same opponents at Kettle Run.

Finally, competitive cheer’s season doesn’t start until September 27th, but just as with all other Mustang teams, we wish them the best of luck in their competitions.

Author Ryan McCafferty