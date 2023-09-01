Balanced Effort Helps Meridian Football Bounce Back Against Dominion

After a season opener in which everything that could go wrong did, the Meridian football

team was given a fresh start on Thursday night as they played host to the Dominion Titans. And

if the bright, clear skies were any indication, this one was set to be a much more pleasant evening

for the Mustang faithful.

That quickly became evident on the field, too, as Dominion began the game with the ball,

but an interception by Junior Martinez-Cruz gave the Mustangs immediate prime field position,

which they took advantage of as Alden Harrison ran the ball in for a touchdown. The extra point

was no good, keeping the score at 6-0, but it was no worry, as another unsuccessful Dominion

drive gave the home team another shot, and they capped this one off with a Cruz Ruoff QB

keeper after several penalties by the visitors kept the drive alive. Meridian went for two after the

score and converted, going ahead 14-0, and then the teams traded empty possessions, though the

Mustangs dodged a bullet when a Dominion punt return touchdown was called back due to

offsetting penalties. Then with one more chance to put points on the board before halftime,

Meridian marched all the way down to the goal line but was unable to convert before time

expired.

The Mustangs received the ball after the break and began a slow, methodical drive that

consumed the majority of the third quarter, though unfortunately it ended without points due to a

fumble deep in Dominion territory. Both teams then saw scoreless drives result in interceptions,

and as Dominion drove down the field with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter with

Meridian still leading 14-0, Alden Harrison made the defensive play of the night by sacking the

opposing QB to force a turnover on downs. This would for all intents and purposes seal the

victory for the Mustangs, who were able to run out the remainder of the clock on their ensuing

possession as the home crowd was able to exit to the parking lot with a much better taste in their

mouths than last week.

Perhaps nobody was more impressed by his squad’s quick turnaround than head coach

P.J. Anderson. “We had a great week of practice, our leaders really stepped up,” he said

postgame. “It was a complete team win.”

The Mustangs are off next week, and will have to wait until September 14 th for their next

action as they’ll visit Thomas Jefferson. That game will be the first of three straight road

matchups.

Author Ryan McCafferty