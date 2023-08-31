Crime Report: August 21 – 27

Shoplifting, W Broad St, Aug 22, 5:39 PM, unknown suspect took items of value without paying. Suspect described as a male, 20-25 years of age, black hair, black T- shirt, orange jacket around his waist, blue faded jeans and black shoes.

Larceny from Building, E Broad St, Aug 23, 6:28 PM, unknown suspect(s) took an unattended item of value from two separate individuals.

Trespass, S Washington St, Aug 24,11:16 AM, a female, 81, of Arlington, VA, was issued a summons for trespass.

Trespass, S Washington St, Aug 24, 6:16 PM, a male, 44, of no fixed address, was issued a summons for trespass.

Trespass/Urinating in Public, Wilson Blvd, Aug 25, 12:17 AM, a male, 66, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for trespass and urinating in public.

Trespass, Hillwood Ave, Aug 25, 4:16 PM, a male, 44, of no fixed address, was issued a summons for trespass.

Commercial Burglary, S Washington St, Aug 26, 8:35 PM, a male, 19, of Fairfax, VA, was arrested for breaking and entering.

Drunk in Public, S Washington St, Aug 26, 7:47 PM, a male, 29, of Front Royal, VA, was arrested for drunk in public.

Driving Under the Influence/Refusal, S Washington St, Aug 27, 4:07 PM, a male, 27, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for driving under the influence and refusal.