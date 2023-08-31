School News: August 31 – September 6

Enrollment takes an Unexpected Jump: +93

During the recent Falls Church School Board Work Session Tuesday, Superintendent Peter Noonan highlighted the successful commencement of the academic year. He proudly mentioned that all students made it to school, received their lunches, found their classes, and safely returned home. And that the feedback from the parent community has been overwhelmingly positive.

A significant point of his comments was the increase in student enrollment. Dr. Noonan pointed out that the schools currently have 93 more students than they had at the end of the previous academic year. Moreover, the enrollment is 75 students over the projections based on which the schedules and budgets were formulated.

Dr. Noonan emphasized the importance of understanding where these additional students are coming from. As the budgeting period approaches, the board will delve deeper into data from various sources, including Weldon Cooper and their demographer, to gain insights into this enrollment trend.

The Athletic Boosters sponsored a fun tailgate for kids of all ages on Friday. The game kicked off at 7:00 and, after the first quarter, was paused by a thunderstorm delay that lasted over an hour. Though the team lost, the players were grateful for the “Stangshype” spirit squad, who stuck it out through the delay and stayed to cheer on the team until 11 p.m. (Photo: Laura Downs, Chrissy Henderson, Regan Davis)

Support MHS Football, Buy a Restaurant Card

The Meridian football team is selling restaurant discount cards that work in and around Falls Church City, including the Mosaic District. This year, there are also laser tag games included at UltraZone. The cards are $25 and work until August 1, 2024. They are fundraising for some new practice and safety equipment.

Run for the Schools Registration Now Open

Join 800+ community members on Sunday, September 24 to Run/Walk through the heart of Falls Church City. Age Group prizes and family events will be offered — fun for all ages and abilities.

Online registration is open through Wed., Sept 20 and one can register in person on Friday, Sept 22 at Meridian High School, on Saturday, Sept 23 at the Falls Church Festival or the morning of the race for all you super-procrastinators.

Funds raised from this event will go towards SuperGrants, Teacher Training Grants, ESOL and Special Education programs.

MHS Athlete Shines in Softball Championship

This summer, Meridian junior Elena Clark-Wilson played for Team Great Britain in the European Softball U18 Women’s Championship. Elena pitched in eight games, and was delighted a former Mustang came to cheer her on. Great Britain finished in the top five countries in Europe.

OSE Boys Run Club Registration is Open

Let Me Run is a nonprofit wellness program that inspires boys to be themselves, be active, and belong. With a comprehensive curriculum that applies the power of running, the program encourages boys to develop their psychological, emotional and social health, in addition to their physical health.

Registration at Oak Street Elementary is now open for grades 3, 4, and 5. Fall season starts on September 20, meets Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:15am for an hour and fifteen minutes, and ends with a 5K race on November 5. Visit LetMeRun.org to learn more and register.

New Associate Principal at Henderson MS

Mr. Pickering is originally from the suburbs of Philadelphia but has lived in Virginia since 2010. He has spent almost his entire career working in Middle Schools in Loudoun County, and was a Math and Social Studies teacher before becoming an Assistant Principal in 2017. Mr. Pickering loves education, and fostering a sense of wonder in students.

Two F.C. Students Win Championships

Two young men from Falls Church City have claimed National Championships in the sport of Rugby. Jameson Craig played in the High School boys National Championship game for Gonzaga College High School, who won convincingly 38-18. Ryan Vagun, who is a senior at Meridian, played for Vienna Club Team, won the U18 Tier II Rugby Club Championship 41-34 in a hard fought back and forth game. Both teams played at the National Championships tournament in Elkhart, IN this past May. To learn more about rugby at all levels, visit goffrugbreport.com/

Test Prep for Local High Schoolers

Meridian’s Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) and Novastar Prep offer Preliminary Scholastic Assessment Test (PSAT), Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT), and American College Testing (ACT )mock tests this fall. Whether a student is taking the SAT, ACT, or Digital PSAT this fall or the new Digital SAT this spring, there are opportunities to prepare and build confidence. In addition to online mock tests and classes, the PTSA is hosting an in-person Digital SAT Mock Test on October 21st at Meridian High School. The mock tests are valuable practice opportunities and great fundraisers for the PTSA. Seats are limited, so register today.