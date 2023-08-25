Business News & Notes: August 24 – 30

Five Startups to Watch

Inc. business magazine has released the 2023 Inc. 5000 list and five Falls Church startups are included. Sierra7, an IT government contractor, was the highest ranked at 459. The others listed are Grey Market Labs, a software company; VetEvolve, a veterinary services company; Alesig Consulting, an IT government contractor; and ARServices, Limited, a government contractor. Startup companies were ranked in growth from 2019 to 2022 and must have earned at least $100,000 in 2019 and grow to at least $2 million by the end of 2022.

Vet Hospital Launches Canine Blood Bank Program

The Veterinary Emergency Group, a local ER on Leesburg Pike, has announced a blood bank program to meet urgent needs of local veterinarians. Blood donations are necessary for the treatment of injuries, trauma, diseases and surgeries. Ongoing donations are necessary since red blood cell donations expire in 28 to 35 days. VEG will share donations with local clinics. Dogs will receive a full physical and blood count screening at no cost prior to the donation. Pet owners may contact vegbb_fallschurch@veg.vet for more information.

Taco Rock: Mutts N Mimosas

Saturday, August 26, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm – Taco Rock is celebrating National Dog Day with Mutts N Mimosas. Several local dog vendors will be on site with information on services as well as accessories and treats. Taco Rock will donate a portion of the day’s sales to Pilots n’ Paws, a national nonprofit of pilots who volunteer to fly rescued animals to new homes. Guests are encouraged to bring their pups.

DC Restaurant Week Includes a Local

Washingtonian Magazine included Ellie Bird of Falls Church on its list of 13 new restaurants to try during DC Summer Restaurant Week. Ellie Bird received ‘bonus points’ for the variety offered on the menu and highlighted several dinner items. The DC Summer Restaurant Week runs August 28 through September 3.

FCCPS Recognition

The Washington Post has announced the Falls Church City Public Schools as “2023 Top Workplace”. The annual selection is based on valuable employee feedback in an anonymous survey by Energage, LLC, a research partner which evaluates work culture, alignment, execution, and connection. Government contractors, real estate firms, consulting groups and technology companies are all eligible for consideration.

Cybersecurity Training Session

The Virginia Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is facilitating an online session on Cybersecurity on Thursday, August 31, 12:30 – 1:30 pm. The speaker, Quiana Gainey, is a Virginia SBDC Cyber Industry Expert. The workshop is free, and the Zoom link will be shared upon registration at clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=900430031.

Northrop Wins IR Sensor Contract

Northrop Grumman will develop infrared sensor technology for the U.S. Air Force under a three-year contract. Under a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract worth $8.1million, the project will support the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Advanced Staring Infrared Search and Track Technologies.