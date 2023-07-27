Crime Report: July 17 – 23, 2023

Drunk in Public, Wilson Blvd, July 17, 10:56 PM, a male, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Drunk in Public.

Fraud, N Washington St, July 18, 1:52 PM, an incident of Fraud was reported.

Trespass, Wilson Blvd, July 19, 4:06 AM, a male was issued a summons for Trespass.

Larceny of Vehicle Parts, Roosevelt Blvd, between 11:30 PM, July 19 and 7:30 AM, July 20, unknown suspect(s) removed the taillights from a Chevy Silverado.

Trespass/Tampering with Auto, W Broad St, July 20, 11:54 AM, unknown suspect entered a parking garage, rummaged through unlocked vehicles and took items of value. Suspect described as a male, approximately 6 feet tall, with dreads and driving a black Infinity.

Larceny, N Washington St, July 20, between noon and 1 PM, unknown suspect(s) took a black Kona bicycle and lock.

Larceny from Vehicle, W Broad St, July 20, 4:11 PM, unknown suspect(s) took items of value from an unsecured vehicle.

Fraud, James St, July 20, 9:44 PM, an incident of Fraud was reported.

Shoplifting, S Washington St, July 22, 3:36 AM, unknown suspect took items of value without paying. Suspect described as a male, approximately 6’, around 120 pounds, wearing a black and white jersey, black pants, and black shoes.

Larceny, W Broad St, July 22, 3:10 PM, unknown suspect(s) took an unsecured black Raleigh Revenue bicycle.

Driving Under the Influence, S Washington St, July 23, 3:20 AM, a male was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.