Crime Report: July 10 – 16

Fraud, W Broad St, July 10, 12:12 PM, an incident of fraud was reported.

Larceny from Building, S Maple Ave, July 9, between 6 PM and 9 PM, three unknown suspects took bicycles from a secured area. Suspects described as juveniles, one wearing all black with yellow shoes, the second wearing all gray clothing, the third wearing a black shirt and gray shorts.

Larceny from Building, S Maple Ave, July 10, 1:20 PM, residents reported that at an unknown date and time two bicycles were stolen. One was a blue Trek 830, and one was a green Trek 800.

Larceny from Building, S Maple Ave, July 9, between 7:30 PM and 8:30 PM, unknown suspect(s) took a Nishiki mountain bike, black with teal writing.

Larceny from Building, S Maple Ave, between 1 PM, July 7 and 5:30 PM, July 10, unknown suspect(s) took a blue and white Fuji Marseille Pro Series bicycle.

Larceny from Building, S Maple Ave, July 12, 10:56 AM, resident reported that at an unknown date and time a purple/blue Diamondback bicycle was stolen.

Drunk in Public/Trespass, W Broad St, July 12, 7:04 PM, a male was arrested for Drunk in Public and Trespass.

Dog at Large/Dangerous Dog, Shirley St, July 16, 10 AM, a female of the City of Falls Church, was issued a summons for Dog at Large and for Dangerous Dog.

Shoplifting, W Broad St, July 16, 11:53 AM, two unknown suspects entered a business and removed items of value without paying. Suspects described as: 1) adult female wearing a loose fitting blue and white dress, 2) adult female wearing a loose fitting black dress.