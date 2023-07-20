Business News and Notes: July 20 – 26

Optimize Your Hybrid Work

The U.S. Chamber CO program is hosting a virtual session designed for small businesses on how to optimize a hybrid work model and ensure seamless integration between remote and in-office teams. Experts will share experiences, advice and actionable tips. Takeaways include strategies for managing hybrid collaboration, maintenance of team engagement, motivation, and productivity, and best practices for leveraging technology and tools to streamline communication and workflow. The 30-minute virtual program is on Thursday, July 27 at 12:00 p.m.. More information is on the U.S. Chamber website. events.uschamber.com/optimizinghybridwork/begin?utm_source=sfmc&utm_medium=email&utm_term=CO%E2%80%94+Presents+Optimizing+Hybrid+Work&utm_content=7%2F18%2F2023&ref=InitialInvite

TSA PreCheck Coming to AAA Seven Corners

AAA Seven Corners, a chamber member, has announced that it will offer TSA PreCheck enrollment. The mobile Transportation Security Administration truck will be on site for a pop-up to enroll applicants in this expedited screening process for participating airport security checkpoints. Services will be available by appointment at 6290 Arlington Boulevard August 14 – 18, Mondays to Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. – noon and 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. – noon Fridays. This allows travelers to process through airport security checkpoints faster with the ability to leave shoes, light outerwear, and belts on, and keep laptops in cases in select checkpoint screening lanes.

Chasin’ Tails to Offer Brunch

Tuyet Nhi Le, CEO of Happy Endings Hospitality, announced that NUE will offer a brunch preview on Friday, July 28 where they welcome feedback. The official launch of the weekend brunch will be on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30, 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at NUE restaurant. She also announced that Chasin’ Tails restaurant will be open for Late Nights on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29. After the highly successful grand opening, strong interest in late night entertainment followed. Music and specials are planned for 10:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m..

Newsweek Announces Greatest Workplaces

Last week, Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group named 31 companies headquartered in Virginia to America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023. The companies were ranked by a rating system based on a national survey of benefits, workplace environment, career development, empowerment of women, promotion of veterans, development of entry-level employees and support for LGBTQ+ employees. Local Falls Church companies include Northrop Grumman, P&R Enterprises, and Koons.

America’s Top Small Business

The U.S. Chamber is offering a grand prize of $25,000 to America’s Top Small Business. The deadline to enter is Friday, July 21 and the 10 semifinalists in each of the seven regions will receive a U.S. Chamber membership for one year, a business profile on the CO website, opportunities to connect with experts and entrepreneurs, and a digital toolkit.

Northrop to Design Autonomous Aircraft System

Under a new Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency program, Northrop Grumman will design an autonomous aircraft system capable of taking off from and landing vertically on a moving naval ship at sea. Northrop is one of nine companies selected to design and demonstrate an aircraft that can be deployed and recovered without launchers and recovery equipment under the ANCILLARY program.

Business News & Notes is compiled by Elise Neil Bengtson, Executive Director of the Greater Falls Church Chamber of Commerce. She may be emailed at elise@fallschurchchamber.org.