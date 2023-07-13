Crime Report: July 3 – 9

Trespass, S Washington St, July 5, 12:33 AM, a female, 26, of the City of Falls Church, was issued a summons for Trespass.



Larceny of Vehicle Parts, S Cherry St, between 7 PM, July 3 and 8:30 AM, July 5, unknown suspect(s) removed the catalytic converter from a 2003 Acura.



Driving Under the Influence, W Broad St, July 6, 2:07 AM, a male, 33, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.



Larceny from Motor Vehicle, E Broad St, July 6, between 2:10 PM and 3:07 PM, unknown suspect(s) smashed the driver side window of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and took items of value.



Drunk in Public, E Annandale Rd, July 9, 2:16 AM, a male, 27, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Drunk in Public.



Shoplifting, W Broad St, July 9, 11:18 AM, unknown suspect took items of value without paying. Suspect described as an older black male, shirtless and wearing a brown jacket.



Shoplifting, Wilson Blvd, July 9, 3:51 PM, unknown suspect took items of value without paying. Suspect described as a clean shaven male in his 30s with black hair, wearing glasses and a white shirt