Crime Report: June 26 – July 2

Shoplifting, Park Ave, June 26, 2 PM, unknown suspect entered a business and removed items of
value without paying. Suspect described as a white male approximately 30 years old, wearing a
light color top and light color jeans.
Trespass, S Washington St, June 27, 5:37 AM, a female, 26, of the City of Falls Church, was
issued a summons for Trespass.
Shoplifting, Wilson Blvd, June 27, 6:46 PM, unknown suspect entered a business and removed
items of value without paying. Suspect described as a tall male wearing a black hat,
orange trench coat, and black shoes.
Larceny from Building, E Broad St, June 28, 7:30 PM, unknown suspect(s) took an item of value
which had been left unattended.
Trespass, S Washington St, June 29, 04:15 AM, a female, 26, of the City of Falls Church, was
issued a summons for Trespass.
Larceny of Vehicle Parts, N Washington St, June 30, between 10:35 AM and 11:54 AM, unknown
suspect(s) broke the driver side front window of a 2018 Honda Civic and removed the steering
wheel airbag.
Larceny of Vehicle Parts, N Washington St, June 30, between 1 PM and 3:51 PM, unknown
suspect(s) removed all four stock touring wheels from a 2019 Honda Civic.
Aggravated Assault, Wilson Blvd, June 30, 9:30 PM, a known female suspect accompanied by an
unknown male assaulted a female. The male fired a BB gun at the victim, striking her several
times in the legs. The male is described as 5`7″ in height, medium build, black hair
and wearing black pants and a black shirt. Investigation continues.
Assault/Brandishing a Firearm, Wilson Blvd, July 2, 12:14 AM, a male, 24, of no fixed
address, was arrested for Assault and Brandishing a Firearm (BB gun). A male, 24, of
Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Brandishing a Firearm (BB gun).
Drunk in Public, W Broad St, July 2, 9:56 PM, a male, 66, of no fixed address, was arrested
for Drunk in Public.