Crime Report: June 26 – July 2

Shoplifting, Park Ave, June 26, 2 PM, unknown suspect entered a business and removed items of

value without paying. Suspect described as a white male approximately 30 years old, wearing a

light color top and light color jeans.



Trespass, S Washington St, June 27, 5:37 AM, a female, 26, of the City of Falls Church, was

issued a summons for Trespass.



Shoplifting, Wilson Blvd, June 27, 6:46 PM, unknown suspect entered a business and removed

items of value without paying. Suspect described as a tall male wearing a black hat,

orange trench coat, and black shoes.



Larceny from Building, E Broad St, June 28, 7:30 PM, unknown suspect(s) took an item of value

which had been left unattended.



Trespass, S Washington St, June 29, 04:15 AM, a female, 26, of the City of Falls Church, was

issued a summons for Trespass.



Larceny of Vehicle Parts, N Washington St, June 30, between 10:35 AM and 11:54 AM, unknown

suspect(s) broke the driver side front window of a 2018 Honda Civic and removed the steering

wheel airbag.



Larceny of Vehicle Parts, N Washington St, June 30, between 1 PM and 3:51 PM, unknown

suspect(s) removed all four stock touring wheels from a 2019 Honda Civic.



Aggravated Assault, Wilson Blvd, June 30, 9:30 PM, a known female suspect accompanied by an

unknown male assaulted a female. The male fired a BB gun at the victim, striking her several

times in the legs. The male is described as 5`7″ in height, medium build, black hair

and wearing black pants and a black shirt. Investigation continues.



Assault/Brandishing a Firearm, Wilson Blvd, July 2, 12:14 AM, a male, 24, of no fixed

address, was arrested for Assault and Brandishing a Firearm (BB gun). A male, 24, of

Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Brandishing a Firearm (BB gun).



Drunk in Public, W Broad St, July 2, 9:56 PM, a male, 66, of no fixed address, was arrested

for Drunk in Public.