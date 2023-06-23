 Little League All Star Play Underway

By Kristen Fatzinger

Falls Church Kiwanis Little League is wrapping up their 75th year with exciting All Star Play.

The Red Team, led by Alex Kuczkowski, kicked off pool play last Saturday with a resounding 11-1 win over Great Falls. Falls Church Red (9 and 10 year old players) was led on the mound by Aidan Izawa, who pitched the entire game, allowing only two hits and one run while striking out seven. The bats were alive for Falls Church Red as the team collected 13 hits. Mikey Baltrym and Finn Thompson each had booming doubles while Franco Perez, Paul Thiede and Gavin Kuczkowski chipped in with multiple hits. Defense was solid throughout the game; the team committed zero errors while making several tough plays in the field.

The Blue Team, led by Nick Toman, also began pool play on Saturday. It was a heartbreaker, as McLean came back from a 3-2 deficit to claim a 5-3 victory. Falls Church Blue (11 year olds) tallied three runs in the fourth on hits from Caleb Edel, John “Tig” Fatzinger, Kellan McCormack, and Will Wood. McCormack and Luca Pipia were on the mound for four and two innings respectively, giving up only two earned runs in the game.

The community is invited to come out to these upcoming matches, all at 7 p.m. at Westgate Elementary: Thursday, June 22, Blue Team; Friday, June 23, Red Team; Monday, June 26, Blue Team. The Majors (12 year olds) All Star team begins pool play July 2. Visit www.fckll.org for more details.

The Blue Team (Photo: Kirsten Fatzinger)