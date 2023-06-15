Guest Commentary: Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation & Music Festival

By Tori McKinney

This past Saturday, the 29th Annual Tinner HIll Music Festival, completely produced by volunteers, exploded on Cherry Hill Park in Falls Church City. The all-day live music festival was the biggest one the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation has experienced as of yet!

On behalf of the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation & Music Festival, I would like to extend my sincerest thanks for all who attended, sponsored and volunteered at the Festival. We cannot thank you enough for your presence and contribution to making this year’s Festival a resounding success.

The Tinner Hill Music Festival is the premier charity event for the Foundation that raises awareness for the local early civil rights history and celebrates the African American legacy. Your attendance at the Festival was a testament to your support for the Foundation’s mission of promoting social justice, unity, equality and understanding. We are humbled by the outpouring of support and enthusiasm from our guests, and we hope that you enjoyed the Festival as much as we did.

A true showcase of talent, the Festival featured local and regional blues, reggae, and funk artists including Dumpstaphunk, the hottest funk band out of New Orleans, led by Ivan and Ian Neville, Art and Aaron Neville’s sons. Each artist captivated the audience and had everyone on their feet!

This year’s cultural act featured the DC Retro Jumpers, a Double Dutch jump roping group. The jumpers led demonstrations and jump roping lessons on the basketball court. They even enticed one of our former City Council members to “jump in.”

We would like to extend our gratitude to our sponsors, donors, volunteers, and partners who contributed to making this year’s Festival possible. Their unwavering support and dedication to our cause are the backbone of our success:

Diener & Associates, Founders Row/Modera/Verso, LIG Property Management, ROCK STAR Realty Group, Custom Park Services, Arlington Magazine, Falls Church News-Press, Action Music, CD Cellar, Federal Realty, First Heritage Mortgage, Broad & Washington, Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, P.C., Local Thrift – Falls Church, Foxes Music, Providence Players of Fairfax, Brooks Chiropractic & Rehab, EYA, Halm Jenkins, Harvey’s, Solace Outpost, Arlington Condo, and Titan Title.

A special thank you to our Co-Presenter — The City of Falls Church, their entire staff, and for the opportunity to transform Cherry Hill Park into a vast playground of villages, live music, and fun for all.

My personal thank you goes to the Tinner Hill Music Festival 2023 Production Krewe: Natalie Wrenn, Drew Harmon, Laura Liner, Mary Knieser, Flash Gordon, Daniel Blumenthal, Sherry Grimes, Ed Henderson, Mike Everett, Mike Ankuma, Mary Olson, Jenny Langer, Mariam Garriga, Melissa Robison, Erin Keedy, Bev Rocco, Fredda Hurwitz, Liana Burbidge, Pat Giannelli, Corinne Brown, Chris Thompson, and Rob Denza — this is the Festival Dream Team!!

Once again, thank you for attending the 29th Annual Tinner Hill Music Festival. Your presence added to the vibrancy and energy of the Festival. Let’s come together again next year on June 8th, 2024!

Let’s Hope. Let’s Love. Let’s Dance.

Cheers, Tori McKinney, Executive Producer

Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation & Music Festival