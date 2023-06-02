Business News & Notes: June 1 —7

Lee Design Studio Anniversary

Falls Church-based Lee Design Studio, founded by Matt Lee in 2017, is celebrating its fifth anniversary. Matt Lee has over 15 years of experience with leading design firms in the DMV and enjoys running the small business and architecture practice in Falls Church. The architecture and design firm focuses on single-family, multi-family, and retail projects, as well as renovations and remodels in the region.

Rinearson Honored by NoVA Jewish Community

Robin Rinearson, founder of Jake’s Ice Cream, received the Eleanor Sue Finkelstein Inclusion and Disabilities Award from the Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia. Rinearson, a retired optometrist, opened her shop on Columbia Pike in 2021 in response to the lack of accommodations to employ people with disabilities during the pandemic. She collaborated with her brother, whose son Jake has cerebral palsy.

One More Page Remains Open

The independent bookstore on the Arlington-Falls Church border held a community fundraiser after unexpected expenses threatened closure. It has been reported that the GoFundMe page met its fundraising goal within one week.

ADA-Accesible Park Opens

The Fairfax County Park Authority has completed a new park project in the greater Falls Church area of Glencarlyn. The Boyd A. and Charlotte M. Hogge Park offers ADA-access to a pavilion, play area, multi-sports for pickleball and basketball, a playground, community gardens, and trails. The County purchased the six-acre property from Charlotte Hogge to expand its park facilities.

Northrop Space Force Design

Under a 2020 Space Force contract, Northrop Grumman has been cleared to begin producing the U.S. Space Force’s next-generation early warning missile system. This includes the production of sensor payloads for detecting infrared heat signatures of incoming ballistic and hypersonic missiles and a high-bandwidth communication system for transmitting data to assets on the ground. The sensors are being built in partnership with Ball Aerospace in California.