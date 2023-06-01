News & Notes: June 1 — 7

Creative Cauldron Awarded Second Ross-Roberts Grant

The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia has awarded $20,000 to Creative Cauldron through the Ross-Roberts Fund for the Arts, addressing two of the core pillars of the Community Foundation’s strategic work: to build community resilience and advance social and economic mobility for all of Northern Virginia’s residents. This is the second time Creative Cauldron has been awarded the grant.

The grant will expand Creative Cauldron’s “Artes Para Todos” Phase Two programs, which will reach more young people from Spanish-speaking households who attend Fairfax County Title One Schools.

Mathnasium an Approved Vendor for Learning Grants

Mathnasium of Falls Church is now an approved vendor for the K-12 Learning Acceleration Grants program in Virginia. This grant was made available by Governor Glenn Youngkin in March 2023 to help Virginia families address the impact of the pandemic on student learning. The $30 million initiative provides microgrants from $1,500 to $3,000 to parents of school-age children for tutoring in core content areas such as English, science, and mathematics. Tutoring options include in-person, virtual or hybrid formats in one-on-one, small group, or large-group settings. The grant program is open to parents of K-12 students in Virginia, regardless of school type.

To take advantage of this grant one must have at least one school-aged student residing in Virginia, fill out an application on the VA Department of Education’s website and upon approval, be prepared to use at least $750 of the grant by August 15, 2023.

In celebration of Public Works Week, the City’s Department of Public Works (DPW) hosted an open house at the Property Yard on Wednesday, May 24. Community members young and old were able to touch trucks and buses, get a tour of the property yard and learn about the City’s stormwater, sewer and transportation system. (Photo: Gary Mester)

Boys State of Va. Program Opens Slot for Candidate

The A.L. Post 130 has one slot for an opportunity to attend The Boys State Program. The candidate must be a 11th grade male, currently attending Meridian High School. Contact Harry Shovlin for details at 703-532-4359 or the American Legion Post 130 at 703-533-1945. No cost to attend.

Tysons Corner’s Paws on The Plaza To Take Place Saturday

Tysons Corner Center hosts its 2nd annual Paws on the Plaza on Saturday, June 3. Pups are invited to roam the dog park with obstacles and splash pads, while adults are invited to enjoy the Beer Garden, visit local vendors, including Woofbowl + Woofie’s of McLean, or take part in other activations, like a pet friendly photo booth and free caricatures of your pet. The event is sponsored by Becky’s Pet Care, Dyson and PetMedic Urgent Care is free and open to the public.

110 Students Graduate Global Leaders of Local Program

The third year of the Global Leaders of Fairfax County program concluded with a ceremony held on May 21 at Oakton High School that recognized 110 Fairfax County high school seniors for successfully completing the program.

Global Leaders of Fairfax County, founded in 2020 by former Fairfax County School Board At-large Member Ryan McElveen, aims to prepare fellows to be global citizens and change agents in their local community and the world. Throughout their senior year of high school, fellows have opportunities to engage with leaders from various fields and undertake field trips to civic institutions to advance their understanding of international affairs and global issues.

National Pride Month, celebrating the immense value of the LGBTQ+ community, was recognized by City Council by a proclamation signed by Mayor Tarter, and was received by Brian Reach (center) of NOVA Pride and LGBT Falls Church. (News-Press Photo)

Summer Fun Camp Director Needed

This summer position is still available. The Summer Fun Camp Director will supervise counselors and counselors in training from June 20 — August 11.

Camp of about 85 participants runs from 8:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m. in Cherry Hill Park and includes sports, games, crafts, field trips and more.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old. Pay is $23 per hour.

Apply online at fallschurchva.gov/Jobs.

Falls Church Libraries Host Desegregation Conversation

Public libraries are the cornerstones of American democracy but they have not always been accessible to all. Please join the Falls Church libraries on Sunday, June 4 at 1:30 p.m. for an informative program on the desegregation of the City of Falls Church’s library system with an interactive discussion on access to libraries today.

Panelists will be Chris Barbuschak, the Head of the Virginia Room at the Fairfax County Public Library and co-author of the recently published book, “Desegregation in Northern Virginia Libraries,” Jennifer Carroll, the Director of the Mary Riley Styles Public Library since 2017, Edwin Henderson II, the founder of the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation, Vice-Chair of the City’s Historical Commission, and a former FCCPS board member, and more.

FCCPS School Board Chairs to Host Office Hours

FCCPS School Board Chair Laura Downs and Vice Chair Tate Gould will hold “Office Hours” at Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St) on Tuesday, June 6 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Parents, students, teachers, staff and community members may drop by (no registration required) to ask questions and offer feedback in a casual environment. As this will not be a private setting, community members who prefer to have a private exchange with the School Board can locate members’ email addresses at fccps.org/page/school-board. This will be the last Office Hours for the academic year. Office Hours will resume in September.

Free Concert Performed at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

NoVA Lights Chorale, a mixed chorus based in Fairfax County, will present a free concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday June 11 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 3439 Payne Street, Falls Church, VA (Bailey’s Crossroads). The theme, “An American Song,” encompasses music from American composers, starting from the earliest years of the country. Listen to classics by Ellington, Gershwin, and Bernstein, as well as some lesser known artists who have contributed to the American songbook. See novalightschorale.org for more information.